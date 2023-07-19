Live: Inflation and tax to be thrashed out in Parliament

Fresh from its third law and order announcement this week, the Government is set to be questioned on inflation and tax in Question Time on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced earlier the Government will introduce a new offence targeting ram raiders.

Under the new law, ram raiders could be imprisoned for up to 10 years, Hipkins said. The law change will also mean children who commit ram raids can be charged and tried at the Youth Court.

On Monday, Hipkins announced planned changes to increase sentences for criminals who use children to commit crimes. The promise originally was to create a new offence with a potential 10-year maximum prison term for people who use young people to commit a crime.

This was corrected by the Government shortly after the Prime Minister's post-Cabinet press conference.

And then on Tuesday, he and Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis outlined plans to build two new youth justice facilities for high-risk teenage prisoners.

During Question Time on Wednesday, the Government will be asked by ACT about inflation, after annual inflation dropped to 6%, but domestic price pressures in the economy remain more stubborn than some economists had expected.

National’s Nicola Willis will be asking about tax.