Auckland shooter had no political or ideological motivation - PM Chris Hipkins

The officers could be seen as emergency services respond to a "serious incident".

An Auckland shooter who walked through a building site, firing shots as he went, had no ideological or political motivation, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Hipkins cancelled his trip to Waikato on Thursday, turning back to be briefed in the Beehive about the incident. There was no national security risk and no change to New Zealand's security threat level.

He confirmed two people have been killed and six others injured, including a police officer. The shooter is also dead.

The shooter was armed with pump action shot gun and moved through the building, discharging as he went, police said. Hipkins thanked police who walked into the building hearing the gunshots.

“This has been a very grim morning for us,” Chris Hipkins said.

He said there was no ongoing risk and there would be a “very active police presence” to provide assurance for the public and those attending the opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Norway play the Football Ferns in the opening game of the World Cup at Eden Park on Thursday night.

Norway’s players were awoken by police helicopters as the shooting took place near their team hotel, but say they felt “safe the whole time”.

Hipkins will be travelling to Auckland to join Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and there will be an update later in the morning. The FIFA Women's World Cup will proceed, he said.

Sports Minister Grant Robertson has spoken to the president and secretary general of FIFA. He said teams who were staying in the immediate area are all safe.

Hipkins' attendance at tonight's opening game is in review depending on how the situation unfolds.