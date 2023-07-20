Chris Hipkins visibly emotional as he takes questions on the Auckland gunman

In his short term in office, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has led the nation through floods and a devastating cyclone, but it was while answering questions about Thursday morning’s shooting in Auckland that his emotions started visibly bubbling up from below the surface.

The most powerful man in the country stood powerless as he confirmed three were dead including the shooter, and six people were injured, after the gunman moved through a downtown Auckland construction site firing a pump-action shotgun on the day that the FIFA Women’s World Cup is kicking off in the city.

Stuff understands the shooter was on home detention for domestic violence and was wearing an electronic bracelet. He had been sentenced in March on charges of injuring with intent to injure, wilful damage, male assaults female and impeding breathing.

Hipkins held the press conference in the Beehive theatrette in Wellington, before flying to Auckland to join Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

“It is with deep sorrow that I can confirm two people have been killed,” he said.

Unusually for the generally unflappable Hipkins, his eyes were red and welling up and his voice was quivering as he took questions after delivering a statement on the incident.

He particularly thanked the brave police officers who “ran into gunfire” in order to stop the shooter.

“The police were very rapidly on the scene and the police have contained this situation.

“All New Zealanders will feel for all of the victims in this case, we will feel for the New Zealand police, it's too early to form other judgements about it. Let's get the details, let's understand exactly what's happened here first.”

Prior to being the PM, Hipkins spent a period as Police Minister.

Hipkins wasn’t able to give any details about the shooter and his victims, but said the gunman did not have any political or ideological motivations, ruling it out as an act of terror. There was no ongoing risk.

“Obviously this has been a very grim morning for us,” he said.

It is the latest crisis he has helmed and comes as communities across the North Island are still recovering from February’s extreme weather events – Cyclone Gabrielle and the Anniversary Day Floods in Auckland – which also took lives and destroyed livelihoods.