Auckland shooting: PM says full review launched 'into whether there were any red flags'

Chris Hipkins said police and ambulance officers put themselves in danger to keep others safe.

Corrections will undertake a full review into whether there were red flags before the Auckland shooting, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Thursday afternoon.

“The victims went to work this morning, as they will do any other morning, but they will not be coming home tonight,” Hipkins said.

“Their families, their loved ones will be feeling that, as the whole country will be feeling that.”

Hipkins met with police officials and said he had confidence “they will investigate fully what happened here, and they will be able to provide the answers to the questions that we all have, in time”.

Those questions included, “what triggered this terrible sequence of events”, where the shooter got the gun and whether there were any early signals.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins gives a statement about the shooting in Auckland’s Britomart area this morning.

“As well as the police investigation, Corrections has indicated that they will do a review into the alleged offender's management,” Hipkins said.

“There will be a full review undertaken into whether there were any red flags that could have identified something earlier.”

Hipkins was also seeking advice whether there should be a wider system review.

National leader Christopher Luxon said the Auckland shooting had been shocking. Speaking from Queen St, he praised the bravery of police and ambulance staff who responded.

"When you hear the word active shooter, that is not something that I'm used to hearing in New Zealand. I was used to hearing that when I lived in America, regularly," he said.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon and police spokesperson Mark Mitchell (left).

Luxon said he supported the gun access reforms which followed the March 15, 2019 terror attack.

He said the country had come together, and Auckland especially. With Hipkins, Luxon would be at the FIFA Women’s World Cup opening

"I think tonight, as the attention of the world is on us at the FIFA World Cup opening, it's important that we come together," Luxon said.

Luxon said questions needed to be asked about how the shooter got the weapon and if he should have been on home detention.

"There are lots of questions that New Zealanders will have. But today is not that day," he said.