Power imbalances and 'pain points' remain in Parliament, review finds

The “cultural health” of Parliament as a workplace has improved significantly since a review in 2019.

The latest report into Parliament’s workplace culture has found “too many of the power imbalances and pain points of the old culture remain”, some staff still fear speaking up, and an intensification of staff and MPs receiving threats and physical security risks.

Root causes of many issues have not been addressed since Independent consultant Debbie Francis released her first report in 2019, which found Parliament was a toxic workplace with a systematic bullying and harassment problem. Speaker Adrian Rurawhe asked Francis last year for an update on the progress made since the review.

She said the “cultural health” of Parliament as a workplace had improved significantly since the review and work had been undertaken on most recommendations, “but improvements have often had to be delivered as workarounds and ad hoc initiatives”.

“Problematic behaviours have been vastly improved, but root causes and power imbalances remain challenging to address.”

Fear of speaking up

A core challenge was getting staff on “event-based contracts”, which means for example, if a minister gets demoted the staff member working in their office may lose their job, to speak up.

Those staff members “intensely fear being labelled as troublemakers for speaking out” and worry it would tarnish their career prospects within Parliament and beyond.

“It is much easier for them to leave (cushioned by the breakdown clause or a settlement and non-disclosure agreement) or resign than to speak up.”

Most “speaking up” happens “in semi-jest ... or via whispered confidences amongst trusted colleagues”.

“Too many young women are still being warned to ‘watch yourself with him’, without the matter being flagged up to the system through the many channels that are now available,” Francis wrote.

Increase in threatening behaviour

Meanwhile, there had been an increase in threatening behaviour towards MPs from a segment of the public.

“Staff, Members and Ministers all report intensification of vicious social media comments, hate speech, increased threats and physical security risks.”

It was harder for MPs to be as accessible to their constituents due to this.

“Many also worried that they risked becoming immune to moderate but repeated risks.”

Power imbalances and pain points

Frances said the current operating model of Parliament was not fit for the future, calling it “outdated, under resourced, and at odds with modern workforce management”.

“Above the waterline changes help but don’t address the deep drivers of less than healthy culture.”

Since her review, there were pockets of “excellent practice”, but that came about from individual party or agency initiatives.

“In spite of these sometimes-heroic efforts, too many of the power imbalances and pain points of the old culture remain.”

She said root causes needed to be addressed.

“If changes are to stick, they need to encompass more transformative change that addresses all layers of the parliamentary cultural iceberg.”

However, there was not an appetite for transformative change on this, particularly among MPs due to party differences and the financial pressures in New Zealand.

“In future, perhaps driven by a culture crisis, more benign economic conditions or greater consensus, I would like to think that a commitment to more fundamental change will help parties and agencies resist the temptation to place short term Band-Aids on problems.”

Rurawhe said Parliament had made “great strides in our commitments to improve workplace culture. It is a journey that we will continue to move forward with”.

“We expect that the guidance and the opportunities represented in the report steer us to deliver even greater progress in our journey to strengthen the parliamentary culture.”