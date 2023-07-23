Poverty, climate focus of Green's 2023 election campaign

The Green Party focussed on poverty and climate action at its election campaign launch in Wellington on Sunday, pledging to “guarantee everyone” a warm home, in a pitch which appeared to be angled towards would-be voters and those disillusioned with Labour.

Party co-leader James Shaw said he was proud of what his party had achieved over the past six years as part of its cooperation agreement with Labour, but warned more votes for his party was the only solution against “another term of small steps”.

“We've always known that lasting change wouldn't come quickly or easily. It never does. But we simply cannot afford another term of small steps. Small steps don’t get you very far, and they certainly don’t end poverty or tackle climate change,” he said.

The cooperation agreement gave him and co-leader Marama Davidson ministerial portfolios outside of Cabinet, and areas of cooperation on climate, environment and child and community wellbeing issues.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff This election should not just be about who of the “two Chrises” gets to be prime minister, the Green Party says. (File photo)

He reiterated his pitch that more action on climate would only come with a higher vote for the party.

“It is only with more Green MPs and Green Ministers around the Cabinet table that we will achieve the urgent change that our communities need right now. That is what we mean when we say the time is now.”

Davidson said the campaign should not just be about “two major political parties and who out of the two Chrises gets to be Prime Minister”, a nod to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National Party leader Chris Luxon.

“Green Party campaigns are driven by purpose, not the pursuit of power for the sake of it. Whereas most political parties see power as something to win, we think about it as something to share, because we know there is so much more we can accomplish working together,” she said.

“Ending poverty, faster climate action, hoki whenua mai, and nature protection. These are the solutions we will take into any post-election negotiations. So if people want to give us the strongest possible hand in those negotiations, then they need to vote for the Green Party.”

Public polls suggest the Greens’ vote is consistently floating between the 7% to 10% range. The party earlier this month released its election manifesto, outlining its roadmap should it win Parliament in October’s election.

Much of the 42-page document carried on from well-traversed party campaigns, including calls for New Zealand to cease new oil exploration, stop mining conservation land, and ban alcohol advertising in sport and the arts.