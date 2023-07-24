Woman at the centre of secret passport case says effect still hurts

The woman’s passport was cancelled in 2016 for a year and she has not applied for another one. (File photo)

A woman whose New Zealand passport was cancelled seven years ago wants to know what information is held about her internationally.

Her case has reached the Supreme Court.

In Wellington on Monday her lawyer, Wendy Aldred, said the woman was detained for questioning at airports in Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates recently where her New Zealand passport status was referred to.

It was reasonable for the woman, whose name was suppressed, to assume that the Minister of Internal Affairs’ decision had ongoing consequences for her.

READ MORE:

* Woman appeals against cancellation of passport on terror-related grounds

* 'Secret' passport case going to appeal hearing

* Court upholds cancelling of NZ passport on terror-related grounds

* Mystery of secret passport case exposed as claimed terrorist threat



She wanted to know what was recorded about her as a result of the allegation that she was a danger to the security of another country because it was claimed she had intended to facilitate a terrorist act.

Her passport was cancelled for a year from May 2016. She has been told she could reapply for a New Zealand passport but has not. Whatever danger she was thought to pose no longer applied, Aldred said.

One of the Supreme Court judges, Justice Stephen Kós said that meant it was not known what would be the effect of applying for another passport and it being granted.

The woman has an Australian passport.

The woman’s New Zealand passport was cancelled for a year. She could have applied for a new one but hasn’t. (File photo)

Throughout she has challenged what she said was the minister’s unlawful decision to cancel her New Zealand passport. Even now she was “almost completely ignorant” of the information used against her, Aldred said.

Because it was classified security information a “special advocate” was appointed to represent the woman’s interests in hearings she was not allowed to attend. The process adopted was far from fair, she said.

The Supreme Court hearing has been split into open and closed court sessions, with the open session continuing on Tuesday.

The Security Intelligence Service gave the minister the information on which he made his decision.

One of the main issues the five Supreme Court judges were addressed on was how specific an allegation had to be to show a person intended to facilitate a terrorist act.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Inside a room at the Department of Internal Affairs is a special machine that takes a blank passport and brings it to life.

Aldred said an intention to join Islamic State of Iraq and the Levan (ISIL) would not have been a terrorist act in itself. Some act of material support would be needed, at least a broad notion of the form a terrorist act would take.

Special advocate Ben Keith said that in the circumstances the SIS had a duty of “utmost good faith” in its advice to the minister.

The minister should have been told if a line of inquiry was not followed.

Instead the minister had no advice about the credibility of the information he was asked to rely on, or about human rights considerations, and nothing about what would amount to an act intended to facilitate terrorism, Keith said.