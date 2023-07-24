PM Chris Hipkins rejigs ministerial portfolios after Kiri Allan departure

The Government has lost another minister. Kiri Allan, who served in Cabinet as the minister of justice and regional development, resigned after being arrested on Sunday night.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Monday that Police Minister Ginny​ Andersen​ would take over as Justice Minister. Rural Minister Kieran McAnulty would take over the regional development portfolio.

Hipkins also announced David Parker, who was minister of revenue and transport, would “pass on” his revenue position to Barbara Edmonds. Allan had been an associate transport minister.

Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson would take over Allan’s responsibility leading the response in Tairāwhiti.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins spoke on Monday morning, as Kiri Allan faced criminal charges following a car accident.

Police charged Allan with careless use of a motor vehicle, and refusing to accompany a police officer. She also failed an alcohol breath test, and was issued an infringement notice, after being involved in a car crash on Sunday night. Nobody was injured, but it’s alleged Allan crashed into a parked car on Evans’ Bay Parade in Wellington.

She and Hipkins said she had been dealing with ongoing mental health issues, which Hipkins said had “come to a head” on Sunday night.

Allan has given up all her ministerial roles, and in a statement said she had returned home to the East Coast to consider her future in politics.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Kiri Allan and Chris Hipkins made a law and order announcement last week.

With just five weeks of lawmaking left ahead of the election, Hipkins said he would not bring in any new ministers. Instead, he said Allan's ministerial responsibilities would be divvied up between existing ministers.

”We’ll be two ministers down heading into the election, and I have absolute confidence that remaining ministers in the ministry will be able to cover that workload until election day. It is only five parliamentary weeks to go,” Hipkins said, during a news conference on Monday morning.

Allan is the fifth Labour minister to leave so far this year. She follows:

Since Wood’s departure in June, Hipkins has not appointed any new ministers. When he resigned, Hipkins reallocated his responsibilities to existing ministers.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Chris Hipkins said his outgoing justice minister's portfolios would be shared between existing ministers.

He said it was too close to the election to be bringing in new ministers. This meant Cabinet, which normally a group of about 20 ministers who make up the Government’s decision-making table, had just 19 members. Without Allan, it has only 18 members left.