How it unfolded: The night that cost Kiri Allan her career as a minister

Chris Hipkins said his outgoing justice minister's portfolios would be shared between existing ministers.

Kiritapu Allan was one of Labour’s most popular, most well known, and most promising politicians. She faced her fair share of issues and controversies; there were scandals, and questions about her treatment of staff and public servants.

But last week it looked like Allan was overcoming the challenges in both her personal life, and public one. Her boss, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins described an MP “at the top of her game”. She was back at work, after taking some time to look after her mental health, and Hipkins was impressed following a policy she led targetting ram raiders.

Her position as justice minister and within Hipkins’ Cabinet appeared stable. That all changed overnight on Sunday when police arrested her.

Police charged her with careless use of a motor vehicle, and refusing to accompany a police officer. They gave her an infringement notice because a breath test showed she had drunk too much to drive.

Soon, the now former justice minister will go to court.

At some point while she was driving over the limit, she crashed. Police allege she was careless. No one was injured, but police were called.

And when officers arrived, police say Allan, who was also the associate minister for transport, refused to cooperate with them late that Sunday night.

In just a few hours, Allan’s career as a minister ended. Less than 12 hours after the crash, she was on her way home to consider if it was time to quit as an MP altogether.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Kiri Allan has resigned as justice minister, after being at “the top of her game” last week beside Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

This is what we know about the night that may have ended a promising minister’s career.

Sometime between 8.30pm and 9pm, residents living at the northern tip of Evans​ Bay Parade heard a loud bang. A white Hyundai Kona​ had smashed into a black Mazda ute, which was parked to the left of the road.

One resident said the ute had been shunted forward, so it was blocking a driveway. The white Hyundai EV was sticking out the side of it, blocking the parade’s northbound lane. They could see one person sitting in that car. She sat for “quite a while”.

The ute was left with a damaged bumper and two flat tyres.

Tom Hunt/Stuff This parked black ute was hit in a crash on Sunday night, but the Hyundai had left by the time The Post arrived at 9.30pm.

Just after 9pm, The Post newsroom was alerted to the crash. Residents told the newsroom it appeared Allan had been behind the wheel of a “small white car” that had crashed on a relatively wide road, along a gentle bend.

When police arrived, Allan completed an alcohol breath test. According to police, she registered between 250 and 400mcg on the breath test – enough to get in trouble but not enough to go to court over.

At 9.30pm, a Post reporter was at the scene. The Hyundai had been towed, and Allan was nowhere to be seen. But three or four police cars sat along the parade, near Roseneath Park. There were no police at the crash site itself, beside Little Karaka Bay.

./Stuff Evans Bay Parade: The red star marks where Kiri Allan crashed. Police were seen at the blue star later that night.

It’s not clear where Allan was coming from or going to when she crashed. Hipkins declined to say. The road is used by many who are travelling from Wellington Airport to the city, but if the East Coast MP had just arrived from Gisborne then she took her time. The last flight from Gisborne landed at 5.04pm.

Most ministers are picked up by chauffeur in a Crown car when they land in Wellington. Other MPs opt for Blue Bubble taxis or Corporate cabs. But Allan was driving a Government-owned Kona​, an electric vehicle made available to ministers if they want to drive themselves.

Between 9pm and 10.30pm on Sunday night, Allan was in custody.

Hipkins said he received a call from his chief of staff Andrew Kirton​ “just after 10pm”, about Allan.

“While I was on the call to him, I got a call from the Minister of Police [Ginny Andersen], who had further information,” Hipkins said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins spoke from the Beehive at 10am about Kiri Allan’s arrest.

The Post contacted the prime minister’s chief press secretary Andrew Campbell at 9.43pm, and around 11pm, asking for comment. He said he was still trying to work out what had happened.

As the night continued, more people flocked to an otherwise fairly quiet police station. Word had spread around the Beehive of Allan’s arrest, and Hipkins says he dispatched someone he trusts to meet Allan at the Wellington Central Police Station.

Journalists were there until about 12.30am, and saw someone who looked like Allan arrive at the station around 10.45pm. It was difficult, however, to 100% confirm that was the minister in the back of the police car.

At 1am, Allan left the Wellington Central Police Station. As she walked free, albeit with instructions to appear in a district court at a later date, The Post sent a text to Hipkins about Allan’s arrest.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post The ute remained on the street on Monday.

He did not respond, but in an emailed statement at 7.12am he confirmed she’d been arrested and was no longer a minister.

Allan had told some people of her arrest, but she wouldn’t speak to Hipkins until a somewhat more reasonable hour on Monday morning.

“I spoke to Kiri first and this morning, just before 7am. I advised her that I did not believe that she was in a fit state to hold a ministerial warrant,” Hipkins told reporters at a news conference in the Beehive, just after 10am.

“She expressed remorse and had already sent me a message, just before that, indicating that she intended to resign. She understood that retaining her ministerial warrant was untenable, especially for a justice minister to be charged with criminal offending.”

During the press conference, Hipkins discussed the mental health issues which he believed had impacted Allan’s behaviour.

Bruce Mackay / STUFF Jan Tinetti talking about Kiri Allan after her arrest for drink driving after crashing a car

An hour earlier, at 9am, a group of Allan’s former ministerial colleagues were arriving at Wellington Airport ahead of Cabinet’s weekly meeting. Education Minister Jan Tinetti expressed concern an element of disbelief at the news.

“That shows what mental health can be. That's not Kiri,” she said.

”[It’s] absolutely devastating, I am so worried about my friend.”

Hipkins said he’d been informed Allan was “experiencing extreme emotional distress at the time of the incident”. He said everyone who’d spoken to her overnight agreed, she wasn’t well. She was “not in a good space” when they spoke, and he said police found her “in a very distressed state” the night before.

His eyes briefly looked glassy as he spoke about the East Coast MP.

STUFF The PM faced a myriad of questions about Kiri Allan's car crash, and the fallout as his justice minister resigned from Cabinet.

“I’m very sad for Kiri. Kiri is an incredibly talented person who clearly has been battling some demons and has not won that battle,” he told reporters.

“I’m gutted for Kiri. I’m concerned for her wellbeing. That's the primary concern, later this afternoon obviously we can talk about the wider implications... for now, my focus has been on supporting her.”

That afternoon, at 4pm, Hipkins announced a new ministerial team and tried to move on. He listed his plans for the week, spoke about his priorities for the election, and said Ginny Andersen would take over as justice minister. He also used the ministerial reshuffle to clean up another issue, moving David Parker “at his request” out of the revenue portfolio.

Additional reporting: The Post editor Tracy Watkins and reporter Tom Hunt.