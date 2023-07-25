The Kiri Allan saga means the result of the election may have been sealed

Chris Hipkins said his outgoing justice minister's portfolios would be shared between existing ministers.

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent.

OPINION: The Prime Minister did the right thing giving Kiritapu Allan the green light to come back to work but once again - as with so many of his best laid plans since becoming PM, it doesn’t matter. Chris Hipkins will be punished at the polls.

What happened with Kiritapu Allan is tragic.

It’s tragic for Labour and its supporters but above all it is deeply tragic for Kiritapu Allan, the person, and for the people who love her.

Strip away the fact the Justice Minister crashed a car, was above the alcohol limit behind the wheel and allegedly refused to accompany Police - any one of which is a story big enough to lead the news or end a career.

Strip away what’s considered bad behaviour for any of us and completely untenable behaviour for a minister of the crown.

Strip away the scandal, the scuttlebutt and the politics - yes, even the enormously significant and glaring politics that the fate of the election may very well have just been sealed.

But strip it all back and there is a person who is suffering.

Too often politicians have used mental health as a shield for bad behaviour. We saw it most recently when former National MP Andrew Falloon was caught sending unsolicited explicit pictures to young women in 2020.

And indeed, there’s little doubt his mental health would have been impacted by the publicity and shame he felt after his behaviour was revealed.

This is not that.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Kiritapu Allan holds a press conference on her return to Parliament after receiving treatment (chemotherapy) for cancer.

With Allan, her alleged offending followed an event which impacted on her mental health.

She personally has never attempted to use mental health to justify any behaviour nor was it her idea to publicly disclose issues relating to her mental health in the first place.

No matter who you vote for, even if you’re one of the many who have expressed visceral apathy for this government, you’re human.

And on a human to human level, this is tragic.

Chances are because you’re human, you’ve probably experienced loss or heartbreak or humiliation.

You’ve probably tried to put on a brave face and show the world that you’re strong and capable, that you haven’t been broken. You may have convinced your friends and family.

Hell, you may have even convinced yourself.

In Allan’s case, she convinced the Prime Minister.

Blame is already being apportioned to Chris Hipkins for allowing Allan to come back to her high stakes, high pressure job so soon after a mental health break.

Normally, that would be the right place to start. Ministers and their behaviour are ultimately accountable to the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister is ultimately accountable to the public.

The criticism of Hipkins was valid when he gave Stuart Nash too many chances, it was even more valid when he piled benevolence on the recidivist Michael Wood.

But on this Hipkins has done the right thing. Anyone who saw and spoke to Allan before she came back to work - and indeed after she came back, announcing the ram raids policy last week - would have probably agreed with the Prime Minister when he said Monday that she was “on top of her game”.

He took her at her word that she was ready to come back and if we take him at his word, he in turn, had provided the appropriate level of pastoral care for both the Minister and her team.

Hipkins was right to trust Allan and take her lead, he was right to bring her back into the fold short of any formal complaints from staff about her behaviour.

Unfortunately for the Prime Minister it doesn’t matter that he did the right thing, it doesn’t matter that the overwhelming majority of issues besetting Labour since he took the helm, haven’t been of his making.

It doesn’t matter that this is a mental health issue and a human issue, an issue that doesn’t require blame for the PM.

It doesn’t matter that even National supporters in regional New Zealand feel sorry for the Prime Minister right now.

Pity doesn’t win elections.

The best Hipkins could hope for, is that pity provides a pathway for him to retain power of the party.

Most Prime Ministers or party leaders who lose an election aren’t given the charity of their MPs to continue in their role.

As things stand, Hipkins will be different. If, and increasingly it’s not a big ‘if’, if Labour loses the election Hipkins should be able to hold the unanimous confidence of his MPs.

Never mind the fact that when he was anointed, his only real competition was from Michael Wood and Kiritapu Allan. Both ministers who have since earned the prefix ‘former’ to their titles.

And if Hipkins’ MPs elect to retain his leadership, the question then becomes, will he want it.