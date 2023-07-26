The rise and fall of Kiri Allan

It is generally held politicians must – at all times – keep up the appearance of physical and mental vigour. But Kiri Allan regularly tore up the rule book on when and how politicians share their inner worlds, and vulnerability.

In late June, she said she had taken a week’s leave for mental health reasons. A combination of personal troubles and a high workload meant she had “hit the wall”, she wrote in a social media post which would have resonated with the 28% of New Zealanders who report poor mental health.

In April 2021 she revealed, in a harrowing Facebook post, that she was undergoing treatment for a stage 3 cervical cancer diagnosis, which – as a Māori woman – she had a 13% chance of surviving.

Her open-book approach to her life, fears and motivations – often in social media posts – made her a unique voice in Parliament. Still only 39, Allan’s achievements and career have been remarkable considering her background and the challenges she has faced.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Kiri Allan will not stand in the election. (File photo)

But on Sunday, her personal struggles – which include a breakup with her fiancee – appeared to overwhelm her and, during a period of what Prime Minister Chris Hipkins described as extreme emotional distress, she allegedly crashed her car and resisted arrest while under the influence of alcohol. She has been charged with careless driving and refusing to accompany a police officer.

Hipkins has been sympathetic but said there was no way she could continue as justice minister.

She resigned her portfolios, including justice, putting an end to a speedy rise through Parliament, and prompting a cross-House reflection on the heavy personal toll of the toxic political environment.

Māori Labour caucus co-leader Willie Jackson​ said it was her personal struggles which pushed her over the edge on Sunday, because she loved her work. MPs across the House have complimented her as a competent, hardworking and passionate minister.

She grew up as the ninth of 10 children in Paengaroa, a small North island town near Te Puke, in the Bay of Plenty. Much of her family has been in and out of the justice system, and she has spoken about the trauma she suffered undergoing gay conversion therapy as a teenager.

Her political career started in earnest when she was a bartender in the early 2000s. She would speak to Mark Henaghan, an Auckland University law professor and former dean of the law faculty at Otago University, when working at Grand Central on Ponsonby Rd. He was impressed with Allan’s intellect, and sent her books and enrolment packs to study law.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Kiri Allan was passionate about the East Coast. (File photo)

She heeded his advice and went to Victoria University of Wellington, joined the Labour Party, and interned in Helen Clark’s office where she came across Jacinda Ardern, Grant Robertson, Nanaia Mahuta, who had recently become an MP, and Michael Wood.

She entered Parliament as list MP in 2017, after losing the East Coat seat to National’s Anne Tolley. But she impressed her colleagues, and was appointed junior whip. In the next election, she won the seat and became the East Coast MP before Ardern promoted her into Cabinet.

In her maiden speech, she spoke of her desire to make New Zealand fairer so people can reach their potential.

It was in her second term where her star shone most brightly. During the March 2021 – and only six months into being a minister – she successfully oversaw the response to a tsunami, and the biggest evacuation in the country’s history, at the same time an ultrasound confirmed her cervical cancer diagnosis.

She took a break from politics and underwent treatment, before coming back to work in July. She was cleared of any signs of residual cancer by Christmas that year.

By June, she was appointed justice minister and by October she enthusiastically promised legislation on hate speech before the next election. She cared deeply about the issue, which had been mishandled by Kris Faafoi, but was the last minister to take carriage of the contentious reforms which Hipkins dropped as part of his efforts to focus on ‘bread and butter’ political issues.

This year, she has faced much media scrutiny. She made a public apology in April after criticising RNZ's culture and treatment of Māori staff during a farewell event for her then-fiancée, Māni Dunlop, attended by more than 50 staff including chief executive Paul Thompson, and other senior leaders and board members.

She prefaced her comments as off the record and in a personal capacity, but in her apology accepted there was "not such a delineation in terms of public perception" from her ministerial roles.

She confirmed her breakup with Dunlop in July, after taking leave.

Also in April, it emerged Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon had donated $1500 to Allan’s campaign and given her $9185 rent subsidy for a campaign office before the 2020 election. He had also donated to National, but the story gave rise to suggestions of a conflict of interest because the commissioner is appointed by the justice minister.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Kiri Allan on the East Coast after it was ravaged by flooding in February. (File photo)

However, Foon was appointed by Andrew Little who was justice minister in 2019, and Hipkins said Allan had “since taken the necessary steps to register the matter now that she holds the justice portfolio”.

By the end of June, a senior public servant with decades of experience said Allan “yelled and screamed” so loudly, staff in the office heard the telephone call, and also witnesses her “absolutely berate” another official for 20 mins on another occasion. Allan rejected the claims, which landed while Hipkins was in China.

Speaking on Tuesday, Jackson outlined his conversation with Allan at 6pm. She was lonely and wanted to eat with him, but he wasn’t in Wellington. Hours later, she would crash her car in an incident which would end her tenure as justice minister.