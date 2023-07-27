Kiri Allan's court date revealed – but she might not need to show

Labour Party whip Shanan Halbert says the Māori caucus was there to support Kiri Allan.

Former Justice Minister Kiri Allan​ is due in Wellington District Court in September on two finable only charges after a late-night crash at the weekend – but she might not have to be there.

Kiri Lyndsay Allan,​ whose occupation is not listed on court documents, is charged with careless use of a motor vehicle on Evans Bay Parade on June 23 and with failing to accompany an enforcement officer when required to do so.

Both charges have a maximum penalty of a fine only. The careless use charge of $3000 and the failing to accompany of $4500.

Allan was also issued an infringement notice for being over the legal limit for breath alcohol. No criminal conviction results from an infringement notice.

Her first appearance date is September 4.

Kiri Allan's first court appearance date is in early September, but she does not have to be there.

Finable charges can result in a conviction. However, for charges where the maximum penalty is a fine, a defendant does not have to appear in court and can enter pleas by written notice.

Allan’s small white car allegedly collided with the parked ute about 9pm on Sunday on Evans Bay Parade, at Little Karaka Bay, which has around a dozen luxury waterfront homes.

Allan drove around a bend in the street, and then allegedly hit the ute, which was parked on the side of the road.

Damage to the car Allan is alleged to have hit.

Police dogs were used to track Allan’s movements after she was found about 500 metres from her crashed car on Sunday evening, The Post reported.

The then justice minister resigned her portfolios after the incident. She has since confirmed she will not stand for re-election in October.

It is understood Allan was found around Point Jerningham on the eastern end of Oriental Pde, and that police used dogs to gather evidence. The car she had been driving was still where a parked car had been struck.