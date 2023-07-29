Football diplomacy draws out the big names, and an answer on Aukus

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta held a news conference following their meeting at the Beehive on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

OPINION: Rugby-mad New Zealand knows how to do sports diplomacy, but this time it was football that delivered, with the FIFA Women’s World Cup drawing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Wellington during his latest hearts and minds tour of the Pacific.

And the visit from Joe Biden’s top diplomat this week drew out something more: greater acknowledgement from the Government that it was considering participating in aspects of the Aukus pact, a nuclear-powered submarine agreement between the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

Blinken blew into Wellington for a well-timed stopover between a visit to Tonga, where he described China as engaging in “increasingly problematic behaviour” in the Pacific, and a trip to Australia, where US and New Zealand troops are among 30,000 military personnel from 13 countries participating in the Talisman Sabre military exercise.

He was here in time for the US-Netherlands match on Thursday, and was not the only heavyweight visitor in the capital this week. On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was in the Beehive for an annual meeting with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, and in the days earlier the European Union’s head foreign affairs bureaucrat Stefano Sannino was in town.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plays some soccer with Wainuiomata High School players in Kilbirnie on Thursday afternoon.

In the meetings with both the headline-grabbers, Blinken and Albanese, it appears Aukus was on the agenda. And afterward, both leaders were asked how New Zealand could fit into the pact.

For the countries within the defence pact, it’s likely hard to understand the interest in an agreement that doesn’t include New Zealand, and at its core is about providing Australia with a more-capable version of a current military capability.

The replacement of diesel-powered submarines with the nuclear-powered kind in the coming decades, at a cost of more than NZ$400 billion, will extend Australia’s range and ability to stay beneath the surface, boosting its deterrent capability in a way that is obviously designed to contend with China’s growing military prowess.

Nuclear-free New Zealand was plainly never going to “join” Aukus as a member. That was the case when the three countries drew up the pact in secret two years ago, and it remains a near impossible prospect today.

But complicating this is the pact’s broader ambition. Blinken this week made clear, for the second time, that the US believes there is opportunity for New Zealand to participate in the planned “second pillar” of the agreement – the sharing of cutting-edge non-nuclear technologies, including cyber, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.

So Aukus has provided something of a litmus test for how the Government has placed New Zealand in the growing contest between the US-and-friends and China, particularly when the public discussion about where New Zealand stands often amounts to the reductive question: Do we need to pick a side?

We don’t need to pick a side, of course, but Aukus throws up other questions and suspicions within the political class, particularly the political left.

Would we be eroding our nuclear-free stance, our so-called independent foreign policy, to extend security co-operation with the US and Australia, and for what? Could buying into an anti-China alliance threaten our largest trading relationship or commit us to a future war? Do we trust assurances that Australia won’t acquire nuclear-weapons for these submarines in the coming decades?

Facing critics on the left – including Helen Clark – and the concerns Pacific nations, the Labour Government appeared to be wrestling with this in recent months, hedging its response to the question of New Zealand’s potential involvement.

For those paying close attention to mouths of Cabinet ministers, it’s been a little confusing. After Defence Minister Andrew Little met senior White House official in Kurt Campbell in March, Little said he had indicated to Campbell New Zealand would “explore” the opportunity to talk about participating in the second pillar of Aukus.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins met briefly in the Beehive on Thursday.

The apparent headline followed: New Zealand was interested in joining non-nuclear aspects of Aukus.

There was noticeable unease within the Beehive about this. Hipkins and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta in later weeks dismissed any suggestion New Zealand had shown interest in the pact, saying prospective talks were “purely at the hypothetical” as the second pillar of Aukus was undefined.

But then, after Blinken said “the door is very much open” for New Zealand on Thursday, Mahuta came out with an answer that appeared to wind the clock back to March. She said New Zealand had “not committed to anything” and was “not contemplating joining Aukus” but “at an officials level” the Government was exploring what participating in the agreement’s second pillar would look like.

Hipkins – who was frosty when answering questions about Aukus in Brisbane in April – was also warmer on the idea of participating in the pact after meeting Albanese this week, saying it was a “ongoing topic of conversation” between the leaders and New Zealand was “open to conversation” about participation.

What can we make of a changing of tone? It’s worth considering that since March, both Mahuta and Hipkins have visited Beijing and you don’t secure such trips by talking up an anti-China defence pact.

And, at risk of overstating the relevance of foreign policy to an election (because as a rule it isn’t) any sniff of a squabble on the left about New Zealand’s Aukus stance could pose Labour a problem in an election where voters are consumed by “bread and butter” issues.

Labour isn’t in Opposition, meaning it can’t – as it did with the CPTPP – suggest it opposes Aukus to please its factions, only to then pivot when in Government. It has to hold the Government line, at the same time avoiding any fight within its ranks or allies that could suck valuable airtime.

Both Hipkins and Mahuta have also been articulating their view of New Zealand’s foreign policy in a series of speeches in the intervening months, with Mahuta stating in May that “New Zealand can speak out alone if necessary”, but also saying in June that New Zealand would never be “flying solo” and would work with partners that do not “exclusively” mirror our views.

Such messages are designed for audiences both international and domestic, and in this case appeared aimed at assuaging the concerns of those convinced the Government was “picking a side”. Her comments on Thursday could similarly cut both ways.

Nonetheless, it will be a disappointing development to those on the left who see Aukus as a return to the former battle against nuclear-powered US imperialism.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta speak to the press on Thurday.

Te Kuaka, a progressive foreign policy group that has been organising public meetings about Aukus and protested Blinken’s visit this week, issued a statement last night claiming that “joining Aukus means agreeing in principle to a war with China”.

Really, it would not be so drastic. As put by Associate Professor Stephen Hoadley, an expert the NZ-US relationship at Auckland University, participating in Aukus would be another step in a road New Zealand is already taking.

New Zealand already participates in Nato, a Northern Hemisphere military alliance that wields the nuclear arsenals of the US and UK, as a partner nation. And, along with the US and Australia, New Zealand has been the building of partnerships aimed at contending with China’s influence.

The steps have been small, but revealing. Little, while in Singapore earlier this year, signed a military agreement with Japan, at the same time telling China its military agreement with the New Zealand was effectively on ice. Shortly afterward he signed a military agreement with Fiji, at a time when both the US and China have been plying the Pacific in search of diplomatic wins.

So why get involved in Aukus? This question went largely unanswered this week, and is presumably being “explored” by Government officials. But part of the answer is already obvious in the direction of travel.