Government tweaks rent-to-buy home ownership scheme to include existing homes

First home buyers Odessa and Shaneil tell the story of their journey to get on the housing market. (First published October 25, 2022)

The Government has tweaked its rent-to-buy type schemes for first home buyers, opening it up for existing homes and not just new builds.

Housing Minister Megan Woods announced on Sunday the progressive home ownership scheme – where the Government helps first home buyers through rent-to-buy, leasehold, and shared equity arrangements – would be opened up to existing homes for buyers, with an increased income cap of $150,000.

“This will increase the choice of homes, including more affordable homes, in more locations,” Woods said, in a statement.

“These changes respond to the house price inflation that has occurred since the scheme’s launch which has had an impact on uptake, so will increase options for eligible households.”

READ MORE:

* Government launches shared home ownership scheme for families that can't save a deposit

* Government plans to roll out CovidCard, thermal CCTV as part of big push to secure the border

* Govt ponders charging as border isolation costing $4k per person



The $400 million progressive home ownership scheme was started in 2020 with the aim of helping low-to-median income households, particularly Māori and Pacific whānau with children, who might lack a sufficient deposit or financial support for a deposit, into their first home.

There have so far been 861 new homes contracted for building, and 472 households have moved into their homes.

The housing and construction markets have shifted since 2020, with property prices dropping under higher interest rates and the construction markets struggling with a tight supply of materials and rising inflation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods announced changes to the progressive home ownership scheme.

When the Government launched the scheme in 2020, it said it wanted to help 4000 families into home ownership. On Sunday, Woods said the Government aimed to get 1500 homes contracted by June 2023.

Other changes to the scheme, which come into effect on August 14, include broadening the exemption on the income cap for intergenerational whānau and allowing eligible families of six to purchase a home through the scheme.

The Government is also “increasing the flexibility” and speed of the application process, and extending the timeframe that rent-to-buy of shared equity schemes have to be paid off by from 15 to 20 years.