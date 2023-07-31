Labour list shows which MPs likely to lose their jobs at coming election

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will neither confirm nor deny plans to wipe GST from fruit and vegetables.

Labour has announced its list of candidates for the 2023 election, with former Cabinet ministers Michael Wood and Phil Twyford among the many now relying on winning electorate seats to remain in Parliament.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and party president Jill Day published the list of 76 candidates on Monday, both saying the party had an “abundance of talent”, and it was challenging to compile as more people wanted to run than the spaces available.

But the length of the list will not be the issue for Labour – it will be how many candidates succeed in their campaigns for a seat in Parliament.

Under current polling, which has not varied much for months, Labour can expect to bring into Parliament a reduced team more in the ballpark of 45 MPs – meaning many of the 65 MPs voters delivered to Parliament at the 2020 election will lose their jobs.

READ MORE:

* Michael Wood's bizarre behaviour casts a pall over Labour

* Michael Wood resigns as minister after further shareholdings revealed

* The rapid ascent of Carmel Sepuloni, our first Pasifika deputy prime minister



"We're in this to win it, we're going to be significantly increasing our share of the party vote from what we're seeing based on current polls. Our campaign's only just warming up,” Hipkins said.

"Everybody would like to be, you know, in the top 20 on the party list. There's no question about that. But the reality is, we've got a very large caucus.”

The top of 23 candidates on Labour's list are current Cabinet ministers and Speaker Adrian Rurawhe, with the top five spots taken by Hipkins, Kelvin Davis, Carmel Sepuloni, Grant Robertson, and Megan Woods respectively.

Because of Kiri Allan's departure last week, Willow-Jean Prime has been elevated to ninth place on the list.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and president of the Labour Party Jill Day announce the list of Labour candidates for the coming election.

Hauraki-Waikato MP and senior Cabinet minister Nanaia Mahuta was not on the party list, nor was Ōhāriu MP Greg O'Connor, Te Tai Hauauru candidate Soraya Peke-Mason, and new Ikaroa-Rāwhiti candidate Cushla Tangaere-Manuel. All four have decided to run electorate-only campaigns, effective giving voters in their electorates an ultimatum: return me to the seat, or vote me out of Parliament altogether.

New candidates on the party list include Georgie Dansey, who vied for the Hamilton West electorate for Labour in a 2022 by-election, Toni Boynton, a Whakatane District councillor, and George Hampton, a former diplomat.

Wood, who quit Cabinet earlier this year over a failure to properly disclose his financial interests, dropped to 45th. He had been ranked 23 at the 2020 election, before he became a minister.

Hipkins said Wood’s ranking was reflective of his position now that he was no longer a Cabinet minister, and he was “absolutely going to win” the Mt Roskill seat. Wood has held the Mt Roskill seat with a healthy majority since a 2016 by-election.

Twyford, who was moved out of Cabinet by Hipkins earlier this year, was ranked 49. Hipkins said this was not an indicative of the party wanting him out of Parliament. Twyford has been MP for the Te Atatū electorate, and will be campaigning to retain the seat.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Hipkins says Labour has an “abundance of talent”.

Many other up-and-coming MPs or strong candidates that rank lower in the party's list, such as Manurewa MP Arena Williams, at 48, and former Wellington City Councillor contesting the Rongotai seat, Fleur Fitzsimons, at 56, will likely be relying on a good chance of winning their electorate to either return or enter Parliament.

Others may have a tougher fight on their hands.

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis, Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi, Ilam MP Sarah Pallett, and Nelson MP Rachel Boyack all won previously National-held seats at the 2020 election, when there was a massive swing to Labour, and are also ranked low in the 2023 list, with Boyack the highest at 42.

Labour’s list

1 Chris Hipkins

2 Kelvin Davis

3 Carmel Sepuloni

4 Grant Robertson

5 Megan Woods

6 Jan Tinetti

7 Ayesha Verrall

8 Willie Jackson

9 Willow-Jean Prime

10 Damien O'Connor

11 Adrian Rurawhe

12 Andrew Little

13 David Parker

14 Peeni Henare

15 Priyanca Radhakrishnan

16 Kieran McAnulty

17 Ginny Andersen

18 Barbara Edmonds

19 Jo Luxton

20 Duncan Webb

21 Rino Tirikatene

22 Deborah Russell

23 Rachel Brooking

24 Jenny Salesa

25 Tangi Utikere

26 Camilla Belich

27 Tracey McLellan

28 Shanan Halbert

29 Glen Bennett

30 Vanushi Walters

31 Georgie Dansey

32 Dan Rosewarne

33 Naisi Chen

34 Anahila Kanongata'a

35 Angela Roberts

36 Tāmati Coffey

37 Ibrahim Omer

38 Neru Leavasa

39 Toni Boynton

40 Anna Lorck

41 George Hampton

42 Rachel Boyack

43 Angie Warren-Clark

44 Liz Craig

45 Michael Wood

46 Terisa Ngobi

47 Helen White

48 Arena Williams

49 Phil Twyford

50 Steph Lewis

51 Sarah Pallett

52 Ingrid Leary

53 Lemauga Lydia Sosene

54 Parewhati Taikato

55 Estefania Muller-Pallarès

56 Fleur Fitzsimons

57 Reuben Davidson

58 Nick Ruane

59 Fesaitu Solomone

60 Mark Hutchinson