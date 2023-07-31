Government reaches agreement with Hawke's Bay mayors over cyclone recovery costs, announces $500m for road repairs

The Government will work with councils to make voluntary buyout offers to homeowners of property in designated Category 3 areas, Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson said, at a June 1 press conference.

The Government has reached a cyclone recovery cost-sharing agreement with the leaders of Hawke’s Bay that will be voted on by their councils this week, and has announced $500 million in spending to repair cyclone-damaged roads.

Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson announced on Thursday an agreement had been struck on how the Government and councils would share the cost of buying out of homes in designated high-risk areas, called “category three” properties, as well as the cost of flood protection and urgent road and bridge repairs.

Alongside this, the Government also announced it would spend $567 million on repairing cyclone-damaged roads across Tairāwhiti, Wairoa, Hawke’s Bay, Coromandel and Northland.

“Now that almost all of the road links have been restored in cyclone and flood affected areas many of those roads need to be made safer and more resilient,” Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said, on Monday.

“So we need more permanent solutions in place where [temporary] bailey bridges were put in to re-open river crossings, for example.”

He said the funding would also repair the potholes and cracks in road surfaces that had been slowing drivers down.

This “immediate works” road repair fund would be paid for this out of a $6 billion national resilience plan put together in the 2023 Budget, and comes after the Government provided $525m to Waka Kotahi in the cyclone’s aftermath.

The new money would be sent on roads including SH1 between the Brynderwyn Hills and Dome Valley, $14m, and SH2 between the hills and Kaikohe, $18m, SH24A and SH24 in Coromandel, $48m and $24m, and SH2 between Napier and Waikare Bridge, $120m.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson. (file photo)

The details of the cost-sharing arrangement are not yet know, as the Government refused to make this public until the mayors of Hawke’s Bay councils and the chair of the regional council take the deal to their councils this week.

Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson said he was “pleased” to reach agreement with the region’s leaders, and councils would work with the owners of homes in high-risk areas on the voluntary buy out offers.

“Leaving a home and a community is not an easy decision – but for some people the opportunity to start afresh, without a fear of future flooding or landslide, is the right choice.

“Communities can rest assured we are moving as quickly as we can, supporting councils make progress with their locally-led recovery.”

The Government’s negotiations for sharing the costs of cyclone recovery with Auckland and Tairāwhiti were progressing, Robertson said.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the councils “needed the Crown to come to the table”, and the councils’ teams had done the best they could in the negotiation.

"It is really hard. We couldn't afford to do any of the costs and repairs of the Cyclone Gabrielle impact on our own, there's no way. Replacing our roads and bridges is a cost that we have estimated [as being] around $800m.”

She said there would be 200 and 300 category three properties in the Hastings district.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says a cost-sharing agreement on cyclone-recovery with the Government has been struck and will be decided by councils on this week.

"We couldn't look at voluntary buyouts on its own, [the agreement] needed to be future flood protection to keep some of our category two community safe for the future.

“It needed to be transport, which is roading and building back bridges, and building those back better with two lanes and cycleways, etc. And also, the voluntary buyout component of what local government what our councils could afford.”

The final figures for the cost-sharing package would be taken to the councils on Thursday, she said.