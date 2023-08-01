National's road-building spree missing crucial climate calculations

The National Party has set out its transport plan which will include new roads of ‘National Significance’ around the country.

National’s efforts to convince voters it is more trustworthy than Labour on the economy have been undermined by the transport minister claiming he has found a $2.8 billion hole in their $24bn transport policy.

But National’s plans to build 12 more roads of national significance, including a four-lane highway from Tauranga to Whangārei, are also missing a roadmap to how it would drive down carbon emissions, Professor Bronwyn Hayward from the University of Canterbury said.

“When we have talk about fiscal holes ... the new ways of thinking about it are being able to talk about your effect on emissions and the long term effect on future generations,” she said.

National announced its $24b transport policy on Monday, but Transport Minister David Parker said the plan’s estimates were based on old data and failed to take into account higher road construction costs.

Roading materials had become much more costly, growing by 45% between March 2021 and September 2022, while labour costs grew by 7.5%. Diesel was up 90%, steel was up 57% and bitumen prices rose by 104% during the same period, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Simeon Brown has stood by his party’s calculations. (File photo)

Labour, during the 2020 election campaign, also found a $4bn hole in National’s economic plans, which played a role in its election defeat.

But National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown stood by his calculations, and promised to finish every project.

“It’s rich for Labour’s transport spokesperson David Parker to today suggest there’s a shortfall in National’s costings. National used the upper figures of the Government’s own range of costings that are publicly available, and we have set aside a significant contingency of $1.4b,” he said.

Parker’s analysis found shortfalls in four of National’s projects, of between $2.8bn and $4.8bn. He said he was surprised when he found the gaps.

The Opposition didn’t have access to some of the latest official figures to build its calculations, he conceded, but other mistakes were made despite publicly-available data. That includes its calculations for Tauriko West State Highway 29. National has put the cost at $1.9b but Waka Kotahi’s latest estimates put the cost range at $2.5b to $3.25b.

“I like the public to have confidence in the Government, and I don't think it reflects well on this place when people – for political advantage – put out cost estimates which are so patently wrong.”

National’s 2023 election campaign appears to have made Labour’s economic stewardship the central talking point, as it seeks to convince voters the Labour Government can’t be trusted on the economy.

Brigitte Morten, a political commentator who has advised and is a member of the National Party, said it had “reclaimed the narrative” of being leaders on the economy.

The public was more interested in completed roading projects, than suggestions their budgets had been miscalculated, she added.

But Hayward said National needed to be more upfront with how it would meet its climate obligations with tangible examples. More roads would result in more people using them.

“Rather than just saying we will invest in new technology, can the effect be managed and reduced?” she said.

“We need all the parties putting up proposals on big infrastructure spends to cost them as to what it means unde the climate commission budget.”

She called for National to “show responsibility” for how it would be reducing climate emissions overall, and said there was public demand for leadership because 80% of the public thought climate change was a serious issue.