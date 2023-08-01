Staff from three further agencies had concerns about Kiri Allan's office

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who is in China, confronts questions about alleged issues in minister Kiri Allan's offices. Pooled video from RNZ.

Three further agencies had concerns about workplace relations in Kiri Allan’s office: Waka Kotahi, the Ministry for the Environment and the Public Service Commission.

It follows four senior public servants previously speaking up, including from Department of Conservation and NEMA.

Waka Kotahi has now confirmed it had text messages and emails from staff but won’t release them. OIA documents from DOC also reveal discussions with Waka Kotahi and the Ministry for the Environment about Allan’s office.

Three further agencies – Waka Kotahi, the Ministry for the Environment and the Public Service Commission – raised concerns about workplace relations in Kiri Allan’s office, it has emerged.

And on three separate occasions, Allan had “robust discussions” with the transport agency’s staff relating to its response to Cyclone Gabrielle and the approach to longer-term recovery work from the storm.

Until she resigned following her arrest last week, Allan was the associate minister of transport, and interacted with Waka Kotahi through a transport private secretary based in her Beehive office.

“We hold three text messages that mention workplace relations / culture within the former Minister Allan’s office,” Leisa Coley, Waka Kotahi national manager for government relations, said in response to an information request from Stuff. She declined to release them.

Two emails and a text message related to the “robust conversations” – and these also wouldn’t be made public, nor would any details of the interactions, she said.

Stuff had asked for any correspondence that referenced concerns about her conduct or workplace relations within the office.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Kiri Allan will quit politics at the election – but questions remain about her treatment of staff.

Stuff reported in June that four senior public servants – including Department of Conservation boss Penny Nelson and National Emergency Management Agency chief executive Dave Gawn – had flagged concerns about the work environment. Allan rejected the allegations about her treatment of staff.

Nelson said one person “chose to end their secondment early due to the working relationships in the office”.

The issues took place in 2022 and 2023, although Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has repeatedly said they were historical. Hipkins also said work was done to improve working relations in the office and no further problems arose.

Documents released to Stuff reveal the Public Service Commission approached Nelson “regarding concerns that had been raised by senior public servants from other agencies about working relationships in the minister's office”.

A letter was also sent to a DOC manager responsible for staff seconded to Allan’s office, which raised concerns on March 9, 2022. DOC have declined to release it.

Nelson spoke with Gawn, and the Ministry for the Environment’s then-chief executive Vicky Robertson, and agreed to follow up with the Department for Internal Affairs, which is response for staffing within minister’s offices.

“Shortly after the Director-General had a constructive face-to-face discussion with DOC staff and the minister about ways to resolve the issues within the office,” Nelson said.

“I am aware that DIA subsequently supported improvements to workflow practices and administrative tasks to support the office to work more effectively.

“Following DIA's additional support to the office, no further matters were brought to the Director-General's attention, and relationships improved.”

A spokesperson for Hipkins said: “We've got nothing new to add to responses already provided.”

Another senior public servant, with decades of experience, told Stuff Allan “yelled and screamed” so loudly, staff in the office heard the telephone call.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity last month, said they witnessed Allan’s interactions with younger staff members both from government agencies and her office in a meeting, as well as seeing her “absolutely berate” another official for 20 mins on another occasion.

Allan “strongly refutes” the allegations.

Another former senior official, also with a long history of public service, confirmed they had concerns about Allan’s dealing with staff. “Basically low trust and respect of public servants was [the] issue,” they said.

SUPPLIED Public service commissioner Peter Hughes. His agency approached DOC about concerns.

Last week, the former justice minister resigned all her ministerial portfolios after being charged with careless driving and failing to accompany an officer following a car crash. She had also failed an alcohol breath test.

The following day she said she would quit politics altogether at October’s election.

Allan only just returned to Parliament after a spell of mental health leave, following the breakdown of a relationship.

She had urged journalists and the public not to conflate those issues with allegations about her interactions with staff.

In a deleted social media post, she called the claims unsubstantiated. “For anyone I’ve caused pain or hardship too, bloody heck I’m sorry. I am the most imperfect person I know. I’m sorry. To anyone, anywhere, that felt like I didn’t uphold them, cherish them, or treated them poorly. That’s not something I would have wanted for you, or myself,” she wrote.