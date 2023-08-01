War of words between minister and select committee that rebuked Mass Arrivals Bill

Immigration Minister Andrew Little says he will continue work to pass the Mass Arrivals Bill.

The Government insists it needs new law to prepare for the “mass arrival” of asylum seekers, but the National and Green parties say there’s no evidence people smugglers will sail here.

A war of words has kicked off between Immigration Minister Andrew Little and a cross-party group of MPs, as the Government looks to pass a controversial bill that would allow for the mass detention of asylum seekers who arrive by boat.

Parliament’s foreign affairs select committee issued a rare rebuke of the Mass Arrivals Bill, which questioned why the Government was working on this bill at all.

Little vowed to continue progressing the bill despite the select committee’s concerns. He said classified information, which the committee heard, would explain the need for this law change.

He reprimanded the select committee on Tuesday, saying there was something “seriously wrong” with it.

The foreign affairs committee, made up of Labour, National and Green MPs, presented united feedback on the bill. It did not recommend that the bill become law, saying members had been “unable to agree”. In the joint select committee report, it questioned what the point of the bill was and listed significant human rights concerns.

Little said the committee had failed to adequately consider “legislation dealing with a pretty serious potential national security risk”.

He also revealed the committee was given a classified briefing about the risk of people smugglers sailing a boat with 30-plus asylum seekers to Aotearoa.

Green and National members confirmed they received a classified briefing, but reaffirmed their statements that there was no evidence to support the bill’s introduction or a view that “mass arrivals” were likely to occur.

Little criticised the committee members’ views that there was no evidence showing a boat carrying dozens of asylum seekers could arrive in Aotearoa.

“They are, in my view, being wilfully blind and that is a serious matter too,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party foreign affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says the committee heard no evidence that mass arrivals could occur.

Little planned to declassify the briefing material, and said he would attempt to convince Parliament of the need for this bill after the foreign affairs committee was left unmoved.

The committee’s report on the proposed legislation concluded: “Some of us are uncertain why this bill was introduced.”

And committee members from the Green and National parties said they were given no evidence that the “mass arrival” of asylum seekers was likely.

National Party foreign affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee told Stuff there was no convincing argument to progress the bill and urged Little to scrap it.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party refugees spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman says “there are clearly no boats coming”.

Green Party refugees spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman told Stuff she thought the bill was politically motivated and opened the door to warrantless imprisonment.

“There are clearly no boats coming,” she said.

Little called the committee’s actions “unbelievable” and “unprecedented”, after it chose to finalise its disparaging report before hearing officials’ advice about how to improve the bill.

“There is something going seriously wrong with that committee. It is a combination of the National Party being opportunistic and the Green Party being their usual selves,” Little said.

Brownlee said they heard “extensive advice” from officials.

“The departmental advice did not come up with anything that was compelling,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour MP Jenny Salesa is the chairperson of the foreign affairs select committee.

Foreign affairs committee chairperson Jenny Salesa​, a Labour MP, was approached for comment.

Of the six-member committee, Salesa was joined by two other Labour members, Ibrahim Omer and Dan Rosewarne. Brownlee was joined by National’s Todd Muller.

Often when committee members disagree with each other, they will publish differing opinions. The foreign affairs committee chose not to do that after considering the Mass Arrivals Bill.

Brownlee and Little said the committee decided not to vote for a recommendation, but there was a unanimous vote to support the joint report which criticised the bill.