Election 2023: The battle of the budget holes begins

The Labour government is trying to cast aspersions on how National would pay for its election policies, claiming $10 billion in its $24b transport plan is unaccounted for as the parties lay out the attack lines they will take to the election.

The National Party and the Labour government traded blows on economic and transport policies in the House on Tuesday, after Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said there was a $10b hole in National’s transport plans, and called for it to be upfront about where the money would come from.

”$10 billion is a lot of money. That's about $5000 per New Zealand household that the National Party think it’s just going to materialise,” he said.

National has stood by its calculations for its proposed road-building spree, including a long-term vision to build a four-lane highway from Whangārei to Tauranga.

But Hipkins’ claim reaches back to National’s failed 2020 election bid, where Labour found a $4b hole in its economic plans, and after which National fell into disunity and infighting – a period leader Christopher Luxon has sought to distance the party from.

That in turn was Labour payback for Stephen Joyce claiming he found an $11.7b budget hole before the 2017 election. Labour denied the claim and a list of economists at the time agreed there was no hole.

Now the election campaign is underway, both the centre left and centre right are trying to prove the other is not to be trusted on the economy.

In the House, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said National would have to make cuts to public services, such as health and education, in order to pay for its tax-cut plans.

“What I do think is incredibly important, Mr Speaker, about taxation policy is that you show how you can pay for it. And if you can't show how you can pay for it – as the member can’t – that means cuts to public services. That's what's important ... and we do not have a funded tax policy from the National Party,” he said while answering questions from National’s finance spokesperson, Nicola Willis.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says there is a $10b hole in National’s transport policy. (File photo)

Willis also attacked the Council of Trade Unions (CTU), who on Tuesday said it had costed the party’s election commitments and said it exceeded available funding in operating allowances by between $3.3b to $5.2b.

Its spending plans and the revenue was “about neutral” until its uncosted tax cut plans were factored in, which Craig Renney, CTU chief economist, had calculated to total $5b.

But Willis said the report was “a media release from Grant Robertson dressed up as something else”. Renney used to advise Robertson.

“If he [Robertson] wants to ask detailed questions about how to put a fiscal plan together, I'm happy to give him some advice, but he should have the courage to put it in his own name [on it],” she said.

“Here is the key difference between National and Labour. Labour seems to want New Zealanders to believe that every dollar they are currently spending is of high value and efficient.

“National will not accept that, we believe that there is wasteful spending appearing across government that more discipline can be applied. And that's why we will be able to deliver a much better fiscal plan for New Zealand.”