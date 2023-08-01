Let's Get Wellington Moving isn't, says Transport Minister

There is fresh confusion about Wellington’s multi-billion-transport plan – with the Government refusing to commit to light rail, the package’s central element.

Transport Minister David Parker said decisions about light rail in both the Capital and Auckland – key Government policies – would now be made after the election. And he wouldn’t say if the trams will be part of Labour’s election campaign.

National said on Monday it would cancel the $7.4bn package in favour of more roads. Both Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Parker then refused to confirm if they still backed the flagship programme.

“I think the frustrating thing for people is that Let's Get Wellington Moving isn't,” Parker said on Tuesday. “People are frustrated that there hasn't been enough progress made on the transport solutions that are needed in Wellington.

“We're not going to drop it ... We are in discussions with Wellington’s city and regional councils as to how this thing can be progressed faster ... we are open to discussions as to what should be phased first.”

Repeatedly pressed on whether Labour would progress light rail, Parker refused to answer.

Supplied/Stuff An artist’s impression of the light rail passing Wellington Zoo. But now it may never happen.

The programme centres around light rail from the city centre to the south coast. The Government also failed to commit to the $14.6 billion light rail project, which has been Labour’s policy since 2017.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson, also Wellington Central MP, said he would have liked to see more progress on LGWM. “Bear in mind that it's a programme with a number of projects, things like the Golden Mile, cycle lanes the work that went on in Evans Bay ... along with the tunnels and mass rapid transport.”

He added: “I think it's important for Wellingtonians that the programme continues to include initiatives that mean that they can move more quickly around the city. That includes public transport. It also includes the roading network.”

The city and regional councils voted to proceed with LGWM after it was backed by former minister Michael Wood last year.

The proposed light rail network would run from the central city railway station to Island Bay. A new tunnel would be built under Mt Victoria, with two lanes each for cars and public transport. The existing 1931 tunnel would be converted into a walking and cycling-only route. The plan also includes improvements to traffic around the Basin Reserve.

National’s $4bn plan for the city would dump light rail and build a new road tunnel which would deliver four lanes to the airport, as well as a Petone to Grenada route.

It was part of a $28bn transport package launched on Monday, which immediately came under fire from Parker, who said the new roads were under-costed. Climate campaigners have also questioned how the car-centric policies would drive down emissions.

Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop accused Labour of “chaos” in its transport plans, after Hipkins said he was waiting to see the business case for Auckland light rail before deciding on options.

“Less than two years ago, then-Transport Minister Michael Wood said the business case drew ‘a clear conclusion’ about the project and offered up a short list of options,” Bishop said.

“Is the business case done or not? Is LGWM going ahead or not? What has Labour been doing for six years in transport?”