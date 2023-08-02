'It's a bit bleak': Government officials warn of the future New Zealand faces

MPs of the intelligence and security committee, headed by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, were briefed on by Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Rebecca Kitteridge and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary Chris Seed on he government's national security long-term insights report, at a committee hearing on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

A possibly “bleak” future lies ahead for New Zealand as contests between countries and threats from “malicious actors” worsen, and Kiwis are worried about it.

MPs of the intelligence and security committee, headed by Hipkins and including National Party leader Christopher Luxon, met on Tuesday evening to question a forecast of New Zealand’s future produced by nine of the Government's national security agencies.

The national security long-term insights briefing, published in May, warned the risk of New Zealand being harmed by spying, cyberattack, transnational crime, and terrorism is going to worsen in the coming decade.

“Isn’t this sort of fatalistic? ... They're relatively bleak” National Party foreign affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee, who sits on the committee, asked of the scenarios presented by the report.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw said: “These are very bleak times”.

The report also included a survey of more than 1000 New Zealanders, 80% of who ranked a natural disaster, misinformation, epidemic, or transnational crime as a real threat in the coming year, and decade.

A cyberattack, violent conflict within New Zealand, terror attack, or nuclear attack somewhere in the world was anticipated by more than 70% of those surveyed. On six of the eight measures where there was a comparison with an international average, New Zealanders were more concerned than others.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) secretary Chris Seed, who fronted the committee alongside Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) secretary Rebecca Kitteridge to discuss the report, said survey and other engagement showed the New Zealand public did not clearly understand national security issues or the Government’s work.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff DPMC secretary Rebecca Kitteridge fronted Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee on Tuesday evening. (file photo)

"The world today, [is] more connected, more competitive and more contested than ever before, and all of those trends are increasingly having a detrimental impact on our national security,” he said.

Luxon and National deputy leader Nicola Willis asked whether the country was better prepared for cyber attacks than a year ago, and for terror attacks since the Christchurch mosque terror attack. Kitteridge said she believed so.

China loomed as a concern in the report, with a third of public submissions talking of concerns about interference in New Zealand communities and institutions. The report said the Pacific region was challenged by increasing competition primarily driven by a rising China, which had announced its intentions to increase military co-operation in the region.

Brownlee questioned what the survey meant when it asked the public if it was concerned of a "foreign country / actor coercing New Zealand to act against its interests”. He also asked whether the officials were worried this concern was “so low” – at 51% of respondents being concerned of this being a real threat in the coming decade.

Kitteridge said this meant “being coerced, for example, by fear of economic retribution from speaking out on a subject”.

“What this reflects is what people's perceptions are, it wouldn't be the same, necessarily the same order, if you asked the intelligence community, but this is still important to know what New Zealanders worry about,” she said.

The primary example of such retribution that concerns New Zealand officials is that of China punishing Australia through economic tariffs, after Australia called for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

Brownlee got a laugh from the other committee members when questioning the “bleak” scenarios.

“These are documents going out to the public, apparently, but not as a government document, but from a government agency, I think, what are we trying to tell people?”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Andrew Little, Chris Hipkins, Nicola Willis, and Gerry Brownlee sit on the Intelligence and Security Committee at a prior hearing.

Three scenarios for the future

The briefing was an effort by nine government agencies – including the spy agencies, defence, police, Mfat, Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment, and the DPMC – to forecast risks to New Zealand in the coming 15 years.

The report said the most significant risks to the country were: threats to the global order, an example being Russia’s war in Ukraine; changes to technology, such as the development of artifical intelligence; climate change and the availability of water, food, and land; and the ongoing effects of Covid-19 and any future pandemics.

As New Zealand’s population grows from 5.08 million to 5.88 million by 2038, becomes more diverse, and ages – with the number of over 65s doubling to 1.3 million – the agencies said there were three “hypothetical outlooks”:

A “continued decline” where the risk of armed conflict rises as co-operation in global institutions reduces, making progre on issues such as climate change harder to achieve. As concerns grows about interference from “malicious actors” in New Zealand’s democracy, there could be greater division in society and an erosion of trust in public institutions.

“There is little shared public understanding of the challenges we face in New Zealand, and in the context of an ageing population, cycles of inequality and automation in the workforce, some will be particularly susceptible to extremist ideologies,” the briefing said, of this scenario.

Under the “dramatic decline” scenario, the war in Ukraine continues, and other counties have been drawn more directly into the conflict. There is also a conflict much closer to home, in the Indo-Pacific, possibly through a “miscalculation in the Taiwan Strait”. Climate events accelerate, unmitigated due to a lack of local action, which has countries competing for energy, food, and water. A “catastrophic cyber event” has damaged business, health, and transport in New Zealand, and the country is “more polarised than ever”.

But the optimistic and “improving outlook” offers a kinder vision of the future: while pressure on the global order remains, climate change and other global challenges provide strong reasons for countries to co-ordinate. New Zealand works together to protect itself and support its people.