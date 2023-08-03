'Analogue politics in a digital age': How officials are preparing for the misinformation wave this election

Confirmation bias: a hardwired part of human psychology, which can make us particularly vulnerable to online misinformation and disinformation.

The Electoral Commission is in talks with major social media platforms to ensure misinformation about October’s general election is “very quickly” taken off their sites, but political scientists are warning those sites are major vectors of falsehoods which weaken elections and put democracy at risk.

Fringe political parties who describe themselves as the freedom movement may also gain traction in this year’s election campaign, after a One News Verian poll in June suggested three groups could hit 1% of teh party vote.

It is well short of the 5% threshold needed to gain seats in Parliament, but suggests the groups – some of which gained prominence in the Parliament occupation and riot – are gaining momentum.

At a briefing about the running of the October 14 election, Karl Le Quesne, ​chief electoral officer, was asked about reports one anti-vaccine, anti-mandate group, Voices for Freedom, has encouraged its supporters to work for the Electoral Commission during the election and hide their affiliation.

He said he was aware of the push from some fringe groups. The commission was recruiting for about 22,000 people to run the election, but had a “really robust” recruitment process.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chief electoral officer Karl Le Quesne says there is a robust recruitment process for staff to run the election.

“We ask them directly: Do you have any political party affiliations? Or do you belong to any groups or writing political issues? And then we ask them if they can leave them at the door and deliver the election and a neutral and impartial way. We then follow up with criminal conviction checks ... we have a lot of eyes and ears over how the elections being delivered and that brings a lot of integrity to the process,” he said.

“We've been ... looking at our processes from end to end: how we use our properties, how we run our processes, our transport materials, to make sure we're doing it in the safest, most secure way that we can. We just want to reassure people that the vote will be secret, confidential, and we'll be managing things really tightly.”

Officials were also considering if they needed more powers to act when faced with misinformation, because they are now dependent on the social media platform to take action.

Kristina Temel, the commission’s legal and policy manager,​ said it had established a “specific government reporting channel” with social media companies, which it would email if electoral rules were breached.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Karl Le Quesne, chief electoral officer, and Kristina Temel, manager legal and policy, with Anusha Guler, the Electoral Commission’s deputy chief executive operations.

“We have a direct channel which means they’re looking at it and giving priority during the election period. They understand what our election rules are, and how we escalate it is all fully agreed. We are very confident they will take it seriously,” she said.

Massey University professor Richard Shaw ​said October’s election would mark a “really important moment” because it was the first since fringe and conspiracy groups whose political worlds are “shaped by disinformation” had gained a following in New Zealand.

“We are doing analogue politics in a digital age,” he said. “The ramifications will play out long before voting, they will shape the way politicians campaign..”

Dr Andrew Cardow, a senior lecturer at Massey University, said there was not enough thought given to the rise of misinformation and disinformation and how it was polarising society.

“There is a lack of critical analysis for some people, we saw that with the protests at Parliament,” he said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said people should keep their “eyes wide open” for attempts to manipulate the election.