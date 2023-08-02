National says Labour 'insulting parents' by blocking change to paid parental leave

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis says the Labour Party is patronising parents with its reasons to not support her bill to allow parents to split parental leave.

National deputy leader Nicola Willis says Labour has insulted parents and put politics above its principles, as it blocked her bill seeking to amend how paid parental leave entitlements can be used.

Every political party except Labour voted to support Willis’ shared parental leave amendment.

The bill’s initial draft said two parents caring for a newborn would be able to decide between them how to divvy up their paid parental leave entitlement. Parents would have been able to take leave at the same time, in overlapping periods, or after each other.

But Labour’s majority quickly kyboshed the proposal with the bill failing to make it past the first hurdle on Wednesday morning.

After Labour MPs called the bill “half-baked”, Willis gave an impassioned and scathing speech saying Labour had been “patronising” and should be ashamed.

“What's really going on here is that Labour has cast aside their values as they become desperate about the upcoming election. What they really wanted to do today was deny National a win. The sad thing is it's not about National. They're denying parents a win,” she said.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said his party’s rejection of the bill wasn’t politically motivated. He also hinted that Labour might have its own election promise, related to paid parental leave.

“We're considering paid parental leave. The bill itself didn't stack up, but I’m not ruling out further changes in that area,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National deputy leader Nicola Willis introduced the Parental Leave and Employment Protection (Shared Leave) Amendment Bill.

He avoided explaining why the bill didn’t stack up, referring questions to other spokespeople. He said the Labour caucus discussed whether to support the bill.

“The Labour team discussed it and made the collective decision not to support the bill, on the basis that it would potentially detract from the purpose of paid parental leave,” he said.

Labour’s thwarting of Willis’ shared parental leave bill drew comparisons to a 2016 episode, where then National Government Deputy Prime Minister Bill English used the finance minister’s veto to stop a Labour member’s bill to raise the paid parental leave entitlement to 26 weeks. Once in Government, Hipkins pointed out that Labour achieved that reform.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour leader Chris Hipkins denied his party’s rejection of the paid parental leave amendment was politically motivated.

But Willis said this was an entirely different scenario. The total paid parental leave allowance would not have increased under her proposal, meaning this change would not cost anything extra.

Labour MPs who spoke during the parental leave amendment debate raised concerns about coercion, breastfeeding, and the need for mothers who have given birth to have time off.

Labour backbencher Naisi Chen​ said she was worried about the health of high-earning mothers, still recovering from childbirth. “If you’re the higher-earning parent, maybe you could be coerced into going back to work,” she said.

“I want to make sure a bill we bring to this House is not half-baked.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour MP Naisi Chen spoke against the parental leave amendment.

Willis said concerns about coercion were "patronising" and said Labour was "insulting parents".

“They have insulted every parent in New Zealand because they believe they are better placed to tell parents what to do with their parenting and caregiving arrangements,” Willis said.

She went on to question why Labour wouldn't support this change, saying the Government MPs “left their values at the door”.

“They've put petty politics first,” she said.

Hipkins and none of the Labour MPs who spoke on the bill explained why they voted it down at the first reading, rather than looking to fix some of those concerns during the committee process.

Some Labour MPs, including Hamilton East’s Jamie Strange ​– who has announced he will retire from politics at the election – gave speeches that sounded somewhat in favour of the bill.

“Personally, I would like to see, after the election, I'd like to see the Government of the day look into this issue,” Strange said.