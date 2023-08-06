Green Party promises free dental care for all, funded by multi-millionaires

James Shaw and Marama Davidson say their dental policy would help nearly every New Zealander. (File photo)

The Greens are promising to set up a national dental service to give free dental care for all, an initiative which would cost $1.4 billion next year which it says would be paid for by a wealth tax.

Going to the dentist has become “a luxury few can afford”, co-leader Marama Davidson said on Sunday, which has resulted in some people using pliers to pull their teeth out. She revealed she didn’t go to the dentist for two decades because she couldn’t afford it prior to becoming an MP.

“The average cost of going to the dentist is around $350, so it’s hardly surprising that with food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills going up, so many people are choosing not to go,” she said.

The new scheme would be funded by a new wealth tax, to be paid by couples worth more than $4 million after mortgages and other debts, and individuals worth more than $2m.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins last month promised no Government he leads would introduce a wealth tax, echoing Jacina Ardern’s promise during the 2020 election campaign, but Davidson suggested voters needed to vote for the Green Party to give it the balance of power in Parliament and push the next government to spend more on dental care

“It’s a great thing, a wealth tax – it will actually allow us to do things that in this country need to be done and if people want it they need to vote for the Green Party,” Davidson said after announcing the policy.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Green Party co-leader said she was excited to reveal a party manifesto that set the Greens apart from other parties.

Political polls have consistently suggested Labour would need the Green Party to form a Government after the October 14 general election, and the Greens have made a wealth tax the pillar of its election campaign.

Co-leader James Shaw said hundreds of thousands of people can’t afford the dentist even for a basic checkup, and New Zealand had a higher rate of people unable to get the dental care they need than the United States.

“Dental care for adults in Aotearoa is now among the most expensive in the world. Unbelievably, we have a higher rate of unmet dental care in Aotearoa because of cost than even the United States.

“Seventeen years ago, the former prime minister Helen Clark expanded dental care from our youngest children to everyone aged 18 and under. The time is now to finish the job.”

The new dental service would provide free annual check-ups and cleanings available to everyone in their local community, free dental care, such as fillings, sealants, and tooth removals, mobile dental vans, portable clinics, and funding for community dental clinics, including on marae, and specialist care for people when they’re in significant pain, require oral surgery or need complex treatment.

The party would also provide funding for Māori community and whānau oral health services, and fund another 20 training placements for dentists next year, lifting the total to 80.