Dentists label Green Party's national dental service policy as 'aspirational'

Dentist Dr Margaret Clark (Ngati Porou) sourced a US$10,000 grant which has allowed her to treat about 40 diabetic patients in Cannon's Creek, Porirua, where deprivation is widespread.

The Green Party’s promise to create a free national dental service is “aspirational”, Dental Association chief executive Mo Amso says, and doesn’t account for the major bottlenecks of children and adults already needing care.

Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw unveiled their election policy to make dental care free, funded by a tax on the assets of the wealthy, in Christchurch on Sunday.

The policy would cost $1.41 billion next year, and $1.7b overall for both 2025 and 2026. However, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has ruled out any tax on wealth under a Government he leads now or after the October 14 general election.

Davidson said going to the dentist had become “a luxury few can afford” and revealed she didn’t go to the dentist for two decades before becoming an MP because it was too expensive.

But Amso said there were more children and adults who needed dental care now. Making the system free would add more pressure if it wasn’t targeted to those who needed it the most, and there was nothing in the policy about helping people take better care of their teeth.

“There are challenges in delivering care at the moment,” he said. “Some children are waiting months or years.”

John Bisset/Stuff The Green Pary has an election policy to make a free national dental service. (File photo)

More number of families were struggling to afford dental care amid growing costs for everyday items, and the nation’s hospital dental services were “overwhelmed” with a growing waiting list.

Three thousand children just in Auckland alone needed to see a hospital dentist, which had grown from 2000 last year, while the waiting list for adults was 1000-people long. This was in instances where the procedure was complex, or the patient needed a general anaesthetic.

The new scheme would be funded by a new wealth tax, to be paid by couples worth more than $4 million after mortgages and other debts, and individuals worth more than $2m.

The party’s plan was also to boost the number of dentist placements by 20, bolstering the total to 80, but Amso said this was not going to go far enough.

It takes five years to train a dentist, and the range of services the new service would cover was unrealistic, he added.