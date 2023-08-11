Oranga Tamariki investigates after youth justice workers' anti-trans and Nazi posts

Oranga Tamariki is investigating after staff in a youth justice facility were found posting “concerning” comments comparing Kiwi politicians to Nazis and celebrating violence against transgender people.

The staff were employed at an organisation called Tautoko Whanau Ora (TWO Ltd), which Oranga Tamariki contracts to work in Korowai Manaaki, a South Auckland youth justice facility that has faced a string of highly concerning incidents and reports.

Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis told Stuff the posts, which compared former prime minister Jacinda Ardern to Hitler and included extreme anti-transgender content, were “clearly” concerning.

The post called Ardern “Jasinister Adolf Hitler” and directed various sexist insults to the former prime minister.

In a statement, TWO Ltd director Nikita Tukinga​ said the Ardern comments were made during “an extremely stressful time for everyone” in the midst of the pandemic in March last year.

“We are grateful that politicians historically have served as a verbal punching bag for 'free therapy',” she said, going on to list other insults. ACT leader David Seymour had been called “Kermit”, she said, while “Luxon's likeness to a duck egg hasn't gone without notice”.

“We are, however, glad to say that it seems like things have returned to normal, in which case this behaviour is not appropriate or encouraged,” she said.

Another Tautoko Whanau Ora youth mentor recently shared anti-transgender posts, including another person’s video where a man threatened to assault transgender people who use public restrooms.

The video endorsed violence against transgender people, saying he’d recently told a transgender woman he’d “break both their legs” if she used a women’s bathroom.

Tukinga said she did not condone violence, but she did not condemn the post.

“The video was shared because it was someone who was taking a stance (strong as it may have been) in preserving a safe space for his daughter. We absolutely support a parent protecting their children.”

She said the staff who shared these posts remained connected to TWO Ltd, as they could connect with youth deemed “too hard” to help.

Davis has already voiced concern about the management and recruitment practices at Korowai Manaaki. Stuff found it had turned to Student Job Search to fill vacancies after suspending staff because they’d facilitated fights between the young people imprisoned there.

Earlier this week, The Post revealed former police commissioner Mike Bush was hired last year to conduct a review of the facility. His findings, kept secret until Monday, were damning.

He recommended the place be temporarily shut down, writing: “We consider it a near miracle that death or serious injury have not occurred to date.”

Davis said he expected Bush, who Oranga Tamariki has again hired to review its youth justice operations, would investigate the recruitment and vetting process at Korowai Manaaki.

“Clearly the posts appear to be inappropriate,” he said.

Bush was tasked with investigating and taking over management of the facilities after two sexual misconduct allegations were raised against staff in June.

Parani Wiki​, Oranga Tamariki’s general manager for youth justice residences, confirmed TWO Ltd staff worked in her facilities.

She said the posts were “concerning”, but added that Oranga Tamariki was mindful of freedom of expression.

“The allegations are concerning and Oranga Tamariki is investigating the online public posts before determining next steps,” she said.

“We are conscious of the rights of staff to hold their own political views and exercise their right to freedom of expression. However, we expect staff to uphold our organisational values, remain apolitical at work and treat everyone with dignity and respect.”

Tautoko Whanau Ora does not appear to be connected to the Government’s Whānau Ora scheme, but TWO Ltd was picking up contracts with other Government departments.

The Ministry for Pacific Peoples confirmed TWO Ltd received funding this year through its Tauola Business Fund.

“TWO Ltd met all criteria and eligibility requirements,” a spokesperson said.

“The ministry is investigating the concerning online public posts before determining next steps,” the spokesperson said, in a statement.

“We recognise the right of individuals to hold personal views and opinions, but the ministry does not support the personal views and opinions expressed by the TWO Ltd individuals in this matter.”

According to posts seen by Stuff, there are close links between TWO Ltd staff and Destiny Church and its political parties Freedom NZ/Vision NZ. However, Tukinga said the organisation was “totally independent” and not related to Destiny Church or Freedom NZ.

Some employees group posts re-shared by employees referred to their work through Tautoko Whanau Ora as “Man Up 2.0”, referring to the Brian Tamaki-led mentoring programme that failed to get into prisons in 2019.

In 2019, Davis​ faced a public campaign and large protests organised by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki, who wanted to introduce his 15-week “Man Up” course in prisons. Davis said the programme had no proven success and so wasn’t being funded.

At the time, he added: “Why would Corrections allow a group talking about waging war on society, into a prison?”