Greens pledge $6K clean energy grants, $30K interest free loans

The Green Party wants to roll out grants of up to $6000 to push for clean energy upgrades in a push for more solar panels, replacing gas installations with electricity, and better insulation in homes.

It estimated the grants would pay for about 25% of the upgrades, promising 10-year interest free loans up to $30,000 to cover the rest of the cost.

It would be for all homeowners and the upgrades would be tax-deductible for landlords of rental homes.

Announced at Wellington’s Sustainability Trust, the Green Party also wanted to scale up solar energy in Kāinga Ora homes, with 30,000 more in the next three years.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said most New Zealanders “do not have thousands of dollars spare to pay for things like solar panels, heat pumps, or double-glazing”.

“The Clean Power Payment is the obvious answer to that problem.

“Under our plan, people will be able to access grants of up to $6,000 to cover the cost of clean energy upgrades, like putting solar power on their roof, or installing a heat pump.

“Plus, interest-free loans of up to $30,000 to cover the cost of additional zero carbon home upgrades.”

The Climate Change Commission proposed in 2021 to ban new gas connections from 2025. Its 2023 draft advice recommended targeted support to replace gas infrastructure, and that it should “also address barriers for lower income households”.

Data given to Green MP Julie Anne Genter in a written question showed the percentage of dwellings in New Zealand with gas connections had not significantly budged over the last 10 years and remained at 14%, despite the estimated number of dwellings increasing.

Genter said there were clear climate change and health reasons, one of those being gas stoves in enclosed spaces creating unsafe levels of air pollution, as to why New Zealand needed to phase out gas in the home.

“It’s actually got quite a big health impacts,” Genter said, adding it was concerning the percentage of gas fittings was not decreasing over time.

According to the commission, the policy would also protect the wallets of homeowners and businesses, due to the potential rise in cost of gas over the coming decades. Energy Minister Megan Woods said in 2022 “the Government is not considering a ban on new gas connections”.

Later on Sunday, Labour will be making what has been described as a major cost of living announcement, around removing GST from fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables.

At his post-Cabinet press conference on Monday, when asked if the public could expect a Labour Party tax announcement this week, Labour leader Chris Hipkins said announcements would come “in due course”.

“I said a few weeks ago that it would it be in the next few weeks, and I stand by that statement.”

Last month, National deputy Nicola Willis claimed she was leaked details of a Labour Party election tax policy to wipe GST from fresh fruit and vegetables.

Hipkins would not confirm nor deny the plans. GST is the 15% tax on goods and services, which is applied to most purchases in New Zealand.

In March, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said taking GST off fresh fruit and vegetables, in light of Te Pati Māori’s policy to do so, was not something that was on the Government’s programme at this point.

“Obviously, our GST system is a very clean and concise system that doesn't have exemptions for the very reason that those start to create very difficult definitional issues and difficult calculation issues.”

National and ACT will be hammering up hoardings, as most public signs are allowed to be up from Saturday (nine weeks before election day).