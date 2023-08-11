Labour promises to introduce mandatory gender pay gap reporting

The Labour Government is promising to introduce law requiring large employers to publicly report their gender pay gap.

Women’s Minister Jan Tinetti​ and Diversity and Inclusion Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan​ announced their pay gap​ reporting plan on Friday morning, but said the bill to make it happen wouldn’t be ready for Parliament until early next year.

ACT leader David Seymour said the proposal was more “red tape”, which he didn’t support.

“Jan Tinetti and Priyanca Radhakrishnan, neither of whom have any familiarity with the private sector, want to add to the burden of red tape and regulation,” he said.

The proposal would see every company with more than 250 staff required to publicly report its internal gender pay gap. After four years of reporting, Radhakrishnan said the requirement would expand to companies with more than 100 employees.

David White/Stuff Women’s Minister Jan Tinetti announced plans for mandatory gender pay gap reporting.

But there was no immediate plan for companies to report on ethnic pay gaps. Radhakrishnan said there was “potential” to include ethnic pay gap reporting in this bill, but more work needed to be done on how to do so.

A number of business and union groups, including the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA)​, spoke in support of the pay transparency plan.

EMA boss Brett O'Riley said ​he and the lobby group Business NZ supported work to create “more equitable workplaces”.

He said mandatory pay gap reporting would pose a minimal strain on companies, as businesses this size would already have the payroll systems to work this out. With countries such as Australia, Canada and the UK already imposing similar pay transparent regulations, O’Riley said HR tech companies had the programmes in place to easily report on gender pay gaps.

Supplied EMA chief executive Brett O'Riley says gender pay gap reporting is not difficult.

“The Government’s been quite careful in the way they’re implementing this. The EMA is an organisation with slightly less than 100 people, and because we have a good payroll system we haven’t found it difficult to report,” he said.

“As long as you’ve got reasonable systems in place, it’s not actually hard to report. The harder thing is working out what to do about it.”

Equal employment opportunities commissioner Saunoamaali’i Dr Karanina Sumeo questioned why the Government hadn't committed to ethnic pay gap transparency as well.

“We know that Māori, Pasifika and a lot of our migrant communities have faced experiences of colonisation and racism... In the workplace, those factors – intentional or not – do affect people’s pay and who gets chosen for promotions,” she said.

SUPPLIED Equal Employment Opportunities commissioner Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo has taken a close interest in the treatment of RSE workers by New Zealand employers and has been highly critical of what she’s seen.

​Radhakrishnan said there needed to be more consultation before the Government could commit to implementing ethnic pay gap reporting.

”It's a bit more complex. Individuals can identify with multiple ethnicities, for example, and Stats NZ doesn’t have guidance on ethnic pay gap calculation. It’s not something that’s done much internationally,” she said.

Tinetti said the Government had already implemented gender pay gap reporting across all the public services.

“The natural next step is to bring this change into the private sector as well. The reality is women have different experiences in the workplace to what men do,” she said.

National Party women’s spokesperson Nicola Grigg said she supported a requirement for large companies to report on their gender pay gap.