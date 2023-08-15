The unlikely name linked to NZ First's new campaign office

NZ First leader Winston Peters has launched his comeback campaign, hitting out at Labour and promising tax cuts and a gang crackdown.

New Zealand First has opened an election campaign office on the corner of a central Auckland street bearing the name of party leader Winston Peters’ political nemesis: ACT party leader David Seymour.

“It’s a side street,” said Peters, referring to Ponsonby’s Seymour St, which borders the office.

”Our front door opens onto the main street, which is Jervois Rd.”

The office opened a month ago for the party which – in the Taxpayers’ Union Curia opinion poll – broke through the 5% support threshold needed to secure seats in the next Parliament.

Peters said he did notice the street name, but he “can’t be worried about it”.

David White/Stuff NZ First’s election campaign office on the corner of Ponsonby’s Seymour St.

“It did occur to me that someone would ring up and ask about it,” he said, after Stuff did just that.

New Zealand First and ACT are among parties that could play a part in forming the next government if neither Labour nor National secure enough support to govern alone, in the October 14 election.

Seymour has point-blank ruled out sharing a cabinet table with Peters, if such a constellation was entertained by National.

David White/Stuff ACT party leader David Seymour at this year’s party conference in Auckland.

The ACT party pulled 12% in the Curia poll, and its leader David Seymour took the chance when asked about the street bearing his name, to have a poke at New Zealand First.

“It’s not the address voters should be worried about, but which secret foundation paid for it,” Seymour said in a one-line statement, pointing to a court case a year ago in which two men were found not guilty on charges of fraudulently depositing money in a New Zealand First foundation account.