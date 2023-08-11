China, Russia and Iran interfering in New Zealand's democracy, SIS says

Security Intelligence Service acting director-general Phil McKee told MPs at a hearing on Monday, March 27, 2023, that a small number of states are actively interfering in New Zealand. He wants more public awareness of the threats.

The Security Intelligence Service has accused China, Russia, and Iran of interfering in New Zealand's democracy.

The spy agency, or SIS, published its first “security threat environment” report on Friday, giving a high-level overview of the threats it has been trying to counter through its intelligence work.

The SIS named China, Russia, and Iran as conducing foreign inteference, and said the Chinese Government had been targetting ethnic Chinese communities in New Zealand.

“We see these activities carried out by groups and individuals linked to the intelligence arm of the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” the report read.

For years the Government and its intelligence agencies the SIS and Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) have said that New Zealand has increasingly been subject to foreign interference and espionage due to growing competition between countries in the region.

The Government and the GCSB have on occasion attributed cyberattacks to China in the past, and there has been reference to China’s increased efforts to wield influence in the Pacific, but its role in domestic interference activities has been stated quite so readily.

“NZSIS is aware of ongoing activity in and against New Zealand and our home region that is linked to the PRC’s intelligence services. This is a complex intelligence concern for New Zealand,” the SIS report read.

In regard to foreign interference by Iran, the SIS said it had identified Iran as “monitoring and providing reporting on Iranian communities and dissident groups”.

“Globally, Iran has sought to silence dissenting Iranian voices in response to perceived threats to the Islamic Republic. Such activity has historically been unlikely in New Zealand, although the NZSIS continues to assess the threat in light of Iran’s increasingly aggressive behaviour internationally."

Security Intelligence Service (SIS) director-general Andrew Hampton speaks to MPs earlier this year, when he was director-general of the Government Communications Security Bureau.

The report did not directly specify what foreign interference activities were being conducted by Russia but said its “international disinformation campaigns have not targeted New Zealand specifically, but have had an impact on the views of some New Zealanders”.

It said there were “only a small number of people” threatening New Zealand through foreign interference, or through violent extremism and possible terrorist acts.

"While only a few states direct such activity against New Zealand, some do so persistently and with the potential to cause significant harm to our governance structures, democracy, and social cohesion.

“In particular, states that engage in foreign interference are usually autocratic, repressive, or highly nationalistic.”

The report said geopolitical tensions were becoming more intense and “during times like these that foreign states will more frequently turn to the tools of espionage and interference to gain an advantage against us and our international partners”.

“Some states will seek to gain an advantage in any way they can."

The SIS defines foreign interference as “acts by a state or its proxies'' intended to “influence, disrupt, or subvert New Zealand’s interests” through covert, corruptive, deceptive or threatening means.

This can include efforts by a country to monitor, threaten, or attempt to restrict the freedoms of their citizens in New Zealand, who may disagree politically with the government of the country.

In a description of a “case study” of foreign interference, provided in the report, the SIS said it had briefed “individuals” who had been targets of a foreign state.

“In 2022, a representative of a foreign state secretly worked with New Zealand-based community figures with the intent to persuade a New Zealander with political influence to change their position on a subject of sensitivity to that foreign state.

“The foreign state representative probably conveyed instructions to a number of New Zealand-based community figures, likely in an inauthentic attempt to portray a united grassroots movement against the political figure’s position.”

SIS director-general Andrew Hampton, in a statement accompanying the report, did not comment on the countries mentioned in the report but said it was the “states themselves” and the people who act on their behalf that were responsible for foreign interference.

“The vast majority of people who whakapapa to those countries are not the threat. This is an important distinction,” he said.

“The report does not single out any community as a threat to our country, and to do so would be a misinterpretation of the analysis.”

Police clashed with Covid-19 mandate and anti-authority protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from an occupation site on Parliament grounds in Wellington in 2022.

Anti-authority conspiracy theorists pose a terror risk

The SIS also said a small number of individuals who are concerned with “anti-authority narratives, driven by conspiracy theories and misinformation and disinformation” were of concern.

“Even though [these] adherents in New Zealand are typically united in their opposition to the existing political system, their narratives are often highly personalised and lack an overarching ideology or central ideologue.

“[These] individuals have integrated a broad range of grievances into existing anti-authority beliefs. For example, United States-specific ideas and events are often incorporated into New Zealand narratives, such as references to ‘First Amendment’ rights, despite having no applicability to New Zealand’s political system.”

An example of such an “individual” given in the report was a person “displaying indicators of mobilisation to violence”, including acquiring weapons, stating their preparation to attack, and threatening to shoot certain politicians and Covid-19 mandate supporters.

The SIS determined this person “lacked specific plans” to attack, and the police stepped in to “mitigate the threat the individual posed”.

Young people becoming involved in this ideology was a “growing trend”.

The SIS said there was also a “very small number” of "faith-motivated" extremists in New Zealand, and though it doesn't specify which faith, it said there were New Zealand-based people inspired by the now-defunct Islamic State – essentially, Islamic extremists – however, “this has significantly decreased in recent years”.