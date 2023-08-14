GST policy document contained mistake, but Labour says there's no 'hole'

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins wants to remove GST from fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables from April 2024.

Labour denies it left a $235 million “hole” in the costings for its GST-free fruit and veges plan, but admits to sending out incorrect information before Sunday’s announcement.

National Party finance spokesperson Nicola Willis accused Labour of miscalculating the cost of its plan to take GST off fruit and vegetables next year.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said, if re-elected, the Government would remove GST from fruit and vegetables from April.

Before Hipkins officially promised this policy during a speech on Sunday, Labour circulated a policy document with reporters that undercounted the cost of his promise. It under-estimated the cost to start it.

The error was quickly rectified when the policy went public, and neither Hipkins nor Finance Minister Grant Robertson repeated the mistakes in their speeches or under questioning.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Labour leader Chris Hipkins announced a policy to cut GST from fruit and vegetables.

But Labour’s mistake was repeated in some news reports. Willis said it showed Labour made “an amateur error”.

“This is a policy that is all about the detail. Every expert will tell you it will fall apart on the detail, so it doesn’t build confidence that the Government got this detail wrong so early in the piece,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party deputy leader Nicola Wilis says Labour made an “amateur” mistake.

In its updated policy document, Labour estimates the GST exemption would cost $2.22 billion until the end of the 2027/2028 financial year. The original document said it would cost $1.985 billion, as it left out the $115 million cost to start it and undercounted the first financial year, by another $120 million.

While a Labour spokesperson said its numbers were right in the end, they did acknowledge some material sent under embargo before the announcement included a mistake.

“The materials that were publicly released at the time of the announcement were all correct," a spokesperson said.

“The correct cost of the GST policy has always been accounted for in our fiscals and was discussed in the media conference yesterday.”

The spokesperson insisted the party knew what its GST policy would cost, and that the error was only included in a fact sheet sent to media.

“References to ‘holes’ or ‘uncosted’ by the Opposition are false,” they said.

The fruit and vegetable GST exemption, which would apply to frozen or fresh food as long as it wasn’t processed, would save about $20 a month for most households, Hipkins said.