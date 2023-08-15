Labour promises paid parental leave for partners, after clashing with National over policies

Labour has promised to provide four weeks of paid parental leave for partners of a newborn’s primary carer, after clashing with National over parental leave policies.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Tuesday morning Labour would, if elected in October, provide four weeks paid parental leave for parents on top of the unpaid two weeks leave currently allowed for.

From July 2024, eligible parents would be able to claim two weeks paid leave that could be taken at the same time as the newborn’s primary carer, or after they return to work. This would increase to three weeks leave in July 2025, and four weeks in July 2026.

“As a dad who took leave when my kids were born, I know that was a decision I was incredibly fortunate to make. This policy will help remove some of the financial barriers to partners taking parental leave,” Hipkins said, in a statement.

Hipkins had hinted earlier this month Labour had a parental leave policy in the works, after his party voted down a bill in the House put forward by National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis that would have allowed “flexibility” for parents to take the primary carer’s leave has they chose, including at the same time or in overlapping periods.

“Labour has cast aside their values as they become desperate about the upcoming election. What they really wanted to do today was deny National a win. The sad thing is it's not about National. They're denying parents a win,” Willis said, at the time.

Hipkins has said National’s bill didn’t “stack up”, and the party’s MPs criticised it as “half-baked”.

On Tuesday, Hipkins said Labour’s policy was “absolutely the right thing to do”.

“We know that when it comes to a baby’s first few weeks, you can’t overdo support, whether that’s an extra pair of hands, sleep or cooked meals.

“This policy extends the entitlement so all partners can have the same experience. It’s healthy for everyone in the family and is also good business - employers know that too.”

The policy comes off the back of a week when Labour launched a hallmark tax policy for the election – cutting GST from fresh fruit and vegetables.

Hipkins on Monday also announced the end of all remaining measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, including a mandatory seven-day isolation period for people who contract the virus.

In announcing the parental leave policy, Hipkins cast Labour as the party for parents, saying since 2017 it had introduced the best start payment for families, boosted Working for Families and the Family Tax Credit, and increased paid parental leave for the primary carer from 18 to 26 weeks.