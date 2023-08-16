Time to 'set the record straight': Expect fireworks as retiring MPs say goodbye

Expect fireworks and a bit of entertainment, too, as retiring MPs deliver their farewell speeches at Parliament.

Former Green MP, turned independent MP, Elizabeth Kerekere says she won’t be holding back as she gets ready for her valedictory speech on Wednesday afternoon.

Her speech is likely to be the most eventful this week, with Kerekere telling Stuff she wants to “set the record straight” on her fallout with the Greens.

Kerekere left her party in May, after a dramatic falling out with other Green MPs who were investigating her for bullying. She said Green MPs made up the allegations, as they faced pressure over the party’s list-ranking process.

Ahead of her speech, Kerekere said this would be the first time her former Green Party caucus mates would hear her side of the story.

“People I thought I was friends with amongst the MPs, not one of them has even sent a message to say ‘oh hey, you okay?’ So that’s kind of sad, because it does make things awkward,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Elizabeth Kerekere remained in Parliament as an independent MP after leaving the Greens.

Her valedictory speech was being written on Tuesday afternoon, with Kerekere saying she needed to carefully work out how to navigate Parliament’s rules about calling other MPs “liars”.

“The Speaker is very strict about not calling people liars, so I will avoid calling them liars,” she said.

“I’m going to present some evidence, just to challenge some of the narratives that have been out there.”

Kerekere said she had been looking forward to the chance to deliver a valedictory speech, which was one reason she decided to stay as independent MP rather than leaving after the fallout.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Green Party co-leaders address shock Elizabeth Kerekere resignation.

“I will address what happened. I want to put the record straight on a few things – that’s one of the reasons why I didn’t just run,” she said.

“I wanted the opportunity to have my final say.”

In her last few weeks as an MP, Kerekere maintained she never bullied any Green staffer or MP. She said the investigation into her conduct was dragged out, but she was never asked about anything other than the “crybaby” text she accidentally sent to the whole caucus. That message appeared to be about Chlöe Swarbrick.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post The Green co-leaders, James Shaw and Marama Davidson, said there were “concerns” about Kerekere.

“They never raised other issues with me and as far as I know there has never been any kind of formal complaint,” she said.

While Kerekere’s speech was set to be an uncomfortable one for the Greens, she said she expected “heaps of members of the Greens” to watch from the public gallery.

“It hasn’t ended well, in terms of that relationship,” she admitted.

“I hope one day to rejoin and repair, have an opportunity to repair the damage that’s been done.”

When Kerekere quit, Green co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw said there were “concerns” beyond the crybaby text. Davidson said they received confidential complaints about Kerekere.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Stuart Nash will leave Parliament at the end of this term.

As well as Kerekere, another five MPs are saying farewell to Parliament this week.

Former economic development minister Stuart Nash will also give his farewell speech. He’ll be speaking on Thursday afternoon, just before former health minister David Clark delivers his valedictory.

In contrast, Nash said he wasn’t planning anything too fiery.

He told Stuff his plan was to “leave with dignity”.

Most valedictory speeches are a chance to have a laugh and offer insights into life as an MP.

Nash confirmed he planned to retire from politics in April, after being sacked as a minister in March. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins removed him as a minister, after multiple breaches of the Cabinet Manual. He’d served 12 years as an MP, starting in 2008 as a list MP.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Clark has been a Labour MP for 12 years.

Labour’s Marja Lubeck​, Jamie Strange​ and Paul Eagle​ gave their valedictory speeches on Tuesday afternoon.

Clark, who announced in December he would retire, has served 12 years in Parliament. He started as the MP for Dunedin North in 2011 and held various ministerial roles under Jacinda Ardern's government. He lost his job as health minister during the start of the pandemic response, after going for a lockdown mountain bike.

The Green Party was contacted for further comment on Tuesday afternoon, as Kerekere maintained she never bullied anyone in the party.

In the last few weeks of the 53rd Parliament, another 13 MPs were set to deliver valedictory speeches.

They include:

Tuesday, 22 August

Dr Emily Henderson (Labour)

Aupito William Sio (Labour)

Wednesday, 23 August

Damien Smith (ACT)

Dr James McDowall (ACT)

Todd Muller (National)

Ian McKelvie (National)

David Bennett (National)

Jacqui Dean (National)

Thursday, 24 August