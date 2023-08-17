National Party under pressure to reveal foreign buyer policy

Those hoping for a turnaround may be out of luck.

First-home buyers will be outbid by foreign investors if a National-led Government reverses a law which stops them buying existing homes, Labour Minister David Parker says, but an expert warns there is scant evidence the policy made houses more affordable.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is being told by Labour to reveal his party’s policy on foreign buyers, after hinting he might reverse or amend the law put in place under by Jacinda Ardern-led Government in 2018.

The policy only applied to houses which had already been built, but Parker said it had made a difference.

National should be “really drilled” on its stance, because it was obvious it wanted to scrap the law.

“They think that foreign capital should be able to outbid New Zealanders for the purchase of New Zealand homes,” he said.

“New Zealanders should live in their own houses. They shouldn't rent them from overseas owners.”

Foreign buyers at the peak made up 22.2% of sales in the three months ending June 2018 in central Auckland, and 9.7% in Queenstown in the three months ending March 2018. It was now down to under 1% nationally, he said.

“Now, reverse that, and you'll see more of New Zealanders homes being sold to foreign buyers. They will be able to out compete New Zealand buyers and whether it's a beautiful Lakeside section or it's a modest home in a suburb.”

But Brad Olsen, chief executive and principal economist at Infometrics, said the policy has had a negligible effect on the market, and more focus should go on building more houses.

”Look at where houses prices are. There is other stuff that makes a heck of a bigger difference,” he said.

“Everyone needs to commit to building more and more housing and increasing housing supply instead of tinkering with demand again.”

Some of the world’s wealthiest citizens saw New Zealand as a bolthole, and overseas buyers, notably cash-rich buyers from Asia, were blamed for inflating house prices and the housing shortage in most major cities.

But Luxon said his party’s policy would balance New Zealand’s interest while allowing foreign capital into the country.

“This is a conversation about overseas investment as part of a broader economic plan and I want to reassure you all, because you seem to be getting quite worked up about it, is actually that we will always protect New Zealand's interests, and we will balance it with making sure we've got access to foreign capital.”