Being a Green MP is like competing on Survivor, Elizabeth Kerekere says

Ex-Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere says being a Green MP is like competing on Survivor.

Ex-Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere has levelled major criticism at her former co-leaders, saying they oversaw “an epic failure of leadership”.

Green co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson arrived to hear Kerekere’s valedictory speech on Wednesday, but her other former caucus colleagues chose not to attend. Green MP Golriz Ghahraman left the debating chamber a few minutes before Kerekere’s speech began.

Kerekere left the Greens in May, in a dramatic falling out. The party investigated her for bullying after she sent a text to the entire caucus that appeared to call Chlöe Swarbrick a “crybaby”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former Green MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere gives her valedictory speech, beside Green co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson.

Kerekere told Stuff she thought the Greens had targetted her, after she was ranked fourth on the list, and others fought for high rankings ahead of the election.

During her valedictory speech, Kerekere said being a Green was like competing on the reality TV show Survivor.

“As number four on the Green Party list this year, I thought I was on the path to a two-part series,” the first-term MP said.

“It turned out I was on Survivor and I did not see the blindside coming.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Elizabeth Kerekere is a firt-term MP, who entered Parliament with the Green Party.

She said she disputed “all such allegations” of bullying, and read an email from the investigation.

“Dated 7.14pm Wednesday 3 May 2023 – exactly four weeks after the original incident,” she told Parliament.

Kerekere’s supporters had argued the investigation was dragged out to hurt her list ranking, an allegation the Green Party leadership denied. She said the email told her that nobody had made a formal complaint, with only Shaw and Davidson voicing concern.

“To recap, no formal complaints. No natural justice. And never a process,” she said.

Kerekere also shared jokes and thanked members across the House, including from the National, ACT, and Labour parties. For the speech, she moved to ACT leader David Seymour’s seat – just beside the Green co-leaders.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Elizabeth Kerekere leaves Parliament. Also, Marama Davidson left her kete on the floor.

Since becoming an independent MP, Kerekere had moved to what she called “the naughty corner”.

Her speech included “advice” on leadership, including “do not engage in ongoing abusive behaviour”.

She also shared highlights, including working on health, takatāpui, Māori housing and environmental issues.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Willie Jackson farewells Elizabeth Kerekere.

Her speech started with a story about how former Speaker Trevor Mallard passed her a note saying her “purple sequin jacket was stretching the definition of business attire”. Purple had been a colour she often wore, representing her LGBTQ focus. The public gallery was filled with purple jackets, hair, shorts and dresses for the speech.

Kerekere said she would continue research and advocacy for takatāpui after the election.

After the speech, members from all parties stayed and said farewell.

The Green co-leaders waited for a few minutes, but didn’t join the queue of MPs waiting to hug Kerekere. Instead, they bowed and left the debating chamber – with Davidson leaving behind her kete.