Will the Government's petrol tax hike cancel out GST-free fruit and vege?

Increasing the fuel excise tax amid rising living costs is likely to be unpopular with voters, while undermining savings from Labour’s GST-free fruit and vegetable election policy, commentators say.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Transport Minister David Parker set out a plan to increase petrol taxes by 12 cents a litre over three years as part of a proposal for 14 strategic projects for Waka Kotahi to consider. The plan pours $20.8 billion into transport funding from next year until 2027.

The cost is likely to fall the hardest on motorists who can least afford it, academics and commentators have warned.

The petrol tax would be phased in, rising 2 cents from July 2024, 2c from the following January, 4c six months later in July, and the last 4c in July 2026. Once fully implemented, it will cost a motorist with a 50-litre tank an extra $6.

Meanwhile, Labour has promised to wipe the 15% GST from fruit and vegetables if elected in the October 14 general election – with it kicking in from April and providing households an average saving of $5 a week.

Kathryn George/Stuff Is it just a money-go-round with the Government's petrol tax hike and GST-free fruit and vege?

Max Rashbrooke, a senior associate at the Institute for Governance and Policy Studies, Victoria University of Wellington-Te Herenga Waka, said the politics behind the extra fuel cost and GST policy were clear.

“We want people to eat more fruit and vegetables and to drive less. But it doesn't’ make a huge amount of sense from an equity point of view. The fuel tax will fall heavily on the poorest families.”

Rashbrooke said it was “a bit baffling” and likely to be extremely unpopular. “Labour is in a bit of a trap of its own making.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Transport Minister David Parker announced the transport plan in Auckland on Thursday.

Dr Timothy Welch, a senior lecturer in architecture and planning at the university of Auckland, said the Government had been “burning the candle from both ends” for a long time in regard to funding transport infrastructure.

Fuel tax was too low to fund what was needed and should go up by about 30 cents a litre, but public transport was either at-times unreliable or unavailable for swathes of the country.

“At the same time we are subsidising people to buy electric vehicles while vehicles are also getting heavier and causing a lot more damage to our infrastructure,” he said.

STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Transport Minister David Parker announce the Government's land transport priorities.

“From a policy perspective, [increasing] the fuel tax is not a great way to get people out of their cars. It acts as more of a punishment.

“There are not a lot of alternatives, it is one thing if people could simply just take a bus or rail or walk or bike, but we haven't made that possible.”

Emeritus professor Ralph Sims said it was time to rethink “our entire transport context” and make cars less attractive – but people needed reliable public transport to use instead.