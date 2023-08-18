Delay to farm-level reporting of climate change emissions, pricing

The National Party says it would not add agriculture to the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), but would eventually set up a system to charge for on-farm emissions.

Start dates for farmers to report their climate change emissions, and for the pricing of agricultural emissions have been pushed back, but the delay is less than a year in both cases.

Farm-level emissions reporting requirements would start from the 4th quarter of 2024, rather than the 1st quarter of next year, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said on Friday.

Emissions pricing would start in Q4 of 2025, rather than Q1 of that year.

Work would also get underway to allow scientifically validated forms of on-farm sequestration of emissions to be included in the Emissions Trading Scheme.

“This will provide a pathway for methods such as indigenous vegetation or riparian plantings to be recognised,” O'Connor said.

The announcement confirmed a split-gas approach, which would treat methane and nitrous oxide as separate to CO2.

There was also a commitment to “set the price at the lowest level possible to meet the reduction goals”.

Supplied Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor

The Government had worked with farming leaders to design a final plan to reduce agricultural emissions, O’Connor said.

Regardless of whether the Government required efforts to reduce emissions, the agricultural sector would have to do that work.

Many food and fibre export customers had emissions reduction targets, and future export growth would depend on being able to demonstrate sustainability credentials.

The Government’s plan would support the transition by farmers, O’Connor said.

More than $300 million was being invested over four years to get new tools and technology to reduce on-farm emissions to farmers quicker and provide extra on-the-ground support.

The Government was also partnering with the sector on projects to bring emissions down.

That included developing a methane inhibiting bolus – a kind of capsule that sits in an animal’s stomach and slowly releases a drug or other substance – and building a new greenhouse gas testing facility for large cattle.

The 2023 Budget had allocated $15.4m in 2023-24 to continue the development of a system to enable farmers and their advisers to calculate and report agricultural emissions.

The National Party has said it would stop agriculture being added to the ETS, and aimed to create an independent board to implement a pricing system for agricultural emissions, by 2030 at the latest.