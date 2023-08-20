Labour promises compulsory financial literacy lessons for school children, National backs the idea

Young people need to understand basic budgeting, and things like Kiwisaver, debt, and insurance, says Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, so Labour plans to introduce financial literacy education in schools.

Schools across the country will be compelled to teach financial literacy in the coming years, after a Labour Party promise to teach children about money was matched by the National Party.

“It’s about making sure that young people understand how to be good with money ... Too many of our young people are getting themselves in debt without fully understanding what it is that they’re getting themselves into,” Labour leader Chris Hipkins said.

Hipkins announced the Labour policy at the Hamilton Budgeting Advisory Trust on Sunday afternoon, promising to have schools teaching the subject from 2025, if the party is re-elected to Government in October.

After Hipkins’ announcement, National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis said, if elected, a National-led Government would also make financial literacy compulsory in schools.

“It’s a shame it wasn’t done earlier,” she said.

“This is something that we want to include in the curriculum if we are elected, and I’m happy to confirm that today ... There are some that are there for us all to see.”

Both major parties backing the proposal effectively guarantees it becomes Government policy, whichever party is elected after October.

Hipkins said New Zealand needed to catch up with other countries that taught children necessary financial skills, and, though the Labour Government had included the subject in a School Leavers Toolkit, “there’s more work to be done”.

“We know that our young people, to set them up for success, we need to make sure they understand the basics of budgeting, they need to understand basic financial concepts, they need to understand how to be good with money, they need to understand things like interest rates, KiwiSaver, insurance, debt, borrowing.

“We want to make sure they’re learning those core skills while they are at school, because we know that that's going to set them up well for a prosperous life beyond school.”

Education Minister Jan Tinetti said schools will “still have flexibility” in working out how they meet financial literacy learning outcomes for different school year levels.

“This won’t be an extra demand on teachers, rather it will make sure they have what they need, including access to existing programmes and partnerships and support through the newly established curriculum centre,” she said, in a statement.

The new school subject would be rolled out similarly to the Labour Government’s requirement that all schools teach New Zealand history, which came into effect this year.

Willis said the difference between the National and Labour policies was her party’s “record of delivery”.

She said National would have the Ministry of Education look to existing resources to get the subject in classrooms by 2025 at the latest.

“We know that a lot of parents, a lot of communities say, that some people miss out on that financial knowledge about how to approach debt, their bank account, their mortgage.”

ACT leader David Seymour said his party only supported such a financial literacy policy depending on how it was formed.

“Will it involve, for example the Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand? ... or will it be driven out of the Ministry of Education?

“Our view is education and policy formation and curriculum needs to be driven by community experts, not by the ministry.”

Earlier on Sunday, Hipkins and politicians including National Party leader Christopher Luxon and Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson attended Koroneihana, a celebration of the Māori King at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia.