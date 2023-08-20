ACT promises to set public service targets and 'KPIs' for government chief executives

David Seymour, during a speech at ACT's election campaign launch in June, says the Labour Government has failed on housing and crime.

The ACT Party, in its bid to slash the public service, is promising to set “performance benchmarks” for the likes of education and health, as well as issuing public sector chiefs “KPIs” and return them to salaries with performance pay.

ACT leader David Seymour announced the party’s public service policy at Samuel Marsden Collegiate School in Karori, Wellington, on Sunday afternoon to a crowd of more than 200 people. The party has already promised to slash government spending by $1 billion on “day one”, if a National-ACT coalition government is elected in October.

“It's fair to say that in recent times, the direction of New Zealand hasn't quite matched the hopes of the people paying the bills,” Seymour told the audience.

“We need to get better value out of public service ... we believe that the public are right when they say public services aren't working, because you just have to look at what measures we do have.”

Frustration with government services has become a key issue for both National and ACT this election, with both hammering the Labour Government for greater levels of spending which, they claim, has provided little results.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff ACT party leader David Seymour speaking at an ACT party public meeting held at the Majestic Church, Christchurch, on Thursday.

A Taxpayers’ Union Curia Poll obtained exclusively by The Post last week showed voters were deeply dissatisfied with the government’s education, health, welfare, criminal justice, and transport systems, which they say have got worse since 2020.

Seymour said there had been a $80b increase in spending – which, to be fair, he said, did include inflation and an increase in population.

“But even after you take out more people and lost of inflation, the amount of Government money spent each year, each person, is exactly 29% more than it was in 2017, and you just have to ask yourself, are you getting 29% more bang for your buck?”

Under the policy, ACT would set benchmarks for childcare, education, and training, the welfare system, immigration, primary health, aged care, and the court, that government agencies would have to meet.

Treasury would monitor performance against these benchmarks, which may include: student attendance and participation, beneficiaries finding work, visa wait times, immunisation coverage, aged care affordability, and backlogs in the court system.

Such an effort, comparable to indicators that exist in Australia, according to ACT, would create longstanding, de-politicised data about government performance.

Government ministers would also be empowered to issue “KPIs” or key performance indicators for chief executives of agencies, with each being given two indicators in common: complying with the Official Information Act and “recognising spending inefficiencies”.

ACT would also return to having “performance pay” for public sector chief executives, but unlike previously this would not be capped at 15% of the salary for exceptional performance. This was the case until 2019, when the Government wrapped these “at-risk” payments into the base salaries of chief executives.

Public Service Association national secretary Kerry Davies hit out at the policies, which she said would “turn back the clock” by 100 years to make government agencies more susceptible to political interference.

"Ministers already have considerable power to set the direction of travel for departments. Now ACT wants to upset the balance between Ministerial oversight and the independence of the public sector,” Davies said.

Seymour said Davies’ comments were “part of a war on democracy”.

”I don't know what the 19th century was like, but it doesn't sound like political interference to me. It sounds like accountability.”

The policies announced by ACT align with National Party policies announced by party leader Christopher Luxon in May. National has promised to set targets for public sector performance, to be monitored by Treasury, as well as return to a performance pay system for government chief executives.

National has also promised to provide taxpayers a “receipt” which tells each taxpayer how much they've paid and received, and a breakdown on where the government is spending taxes.