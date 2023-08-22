Labour to cap number of vape stores in NZ if re-elected

Chris Hipkins has also seen his preferred PM rating dip in the latest 1News Verian poll.

Labour has announced, if re-elected, it would cap the number of vape stores in New Zealand and make all retailers have a licence to sell vaping products.

The proposed changes include:

Caping the number of vape stores nationally to 600.

All retailers, including dairies, will need a licence to sell vaping products.

Harsher legal penalties of up to $15,000 for retailers who sell to youth.

Look to make vape products less visible from the store front.

“The recent increase in youth vaping is unacceptable. Those who produce and sell vapes are clearly targeting our kids, especially in low socio-economic areas, and Labour is taking action to stop that,” Labour leader Chris Hipkins said.

The number of young people vaping daily more than triple between 2019-2021, Labour says.

Earlier in the year, Labour announced they would ban disposable vapes, stop new vape stores from opening near marae and schools and restrict the sweet flavours that entice youths.

“We have also banned the sale of vapes to under-18s and prohibited vape advertising and sponsorship. However, it’s clear more needs to be done. Vapes are far too widely available so tougher measures are now needed.”

Labour would also double the maximum penalty to adults who supply vape products to those underage, from $5000 to $10,000. Maximum penalties for retailers would rise from $10,000 to $15,000, if they're caught selling vape products to underage children.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff 030523 AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF Generic photos for vape, vaping, smoking, health.

“The way vape retailers are targeting young New Zealanders and our poorer communities must stop. Combined with measures already announced this plan can help stamp out youth vaping,” Hipkins said.

Labour health spokesperson Dr Ayesha Verrall said vaping had been an important tool to help adult smokers give up.

“We know public health messaging is effective and can help educate young people on the true harms of vaping.

“We will build on the Protect Your Breath campaign to combat misinformation and disinformation about the reality of vaping. We will also look to make vape products less visible from the store front, in the same way we have with tobacco.”