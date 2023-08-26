Stuff's Rolling Poll: How we're tracking election campaign polling

Stuff is launching the Rolling Poll, the best of all polls, going into election 2023.

Stuff today launches its Rolling Poll for election 2023.

This poll brings together the results from multiple reputable polling companies, to present the best of all polls.

The first of Stuff’s Rolling Poll shows the gap between National and Labour is widening, as campaign season kicks off.

In a week which started with a clear poll from 1 News Verian, showing National and ACT together could govern, Stuff’s Rolling Poll confirmed a downward trend for Labour.

The governing party has slipped a significant 4.6% points since the start of July. On this week’s numbers, Labour would have lost 27 MPs.

Stuff’s Rolling Poll had Labour at 29.35% – a symbolic and material blow for the party, which has slipped below 30% for the first time since 2017.

With less than 50 days to the election, this is a new low for the party since it came into power.

Meanwhile, National sat at 35.8% and ACT held 12.43% of the vote. Together, a National and ACT coalition would return with 64 seats in Parliament – enough to govern – according to this week’s Stuff Rolling Poll. That’s a boost of 14 seats for National, and seven for ACT.

While the Greens will be out of government, Stuff’s Rolling Poll shows the party could increase its share of Parliament. Te Pāti Māori would also see a boost. The Green Party was set to get an extra four MPs, polling at 10.5% this week. And Te Pāti Māori, as long as it can win an electorate, could bring in another two MPs with its 2.6% of the vote.

How Stuff’s Rolling Poll works

Stuff’s Rolling Poll brings together the results of the top political polls from across the country.

This includes the Newshub Reid Research poll, 1 News Verian poll, the Taxpayers’ Union Curia poll, the Talbot Mills poll, and Guardian Essential Poll.

This means Stuff’s Rolling Poll takes into account the results from all media-commissioned polls, and the results from the Labour and National Party pollsters, Talbot Mills and Curia. However, Stuff’s Rolling Poll reports only on public or corporate polling – not the internal party results.

Stuff’s Rolling Poll presents an up-to-date snapshot of how each party is polling on any given week. It calculates that result by averaging the most recent political polls from all selected polling companies.

Using the average party vote, Stuff’s Rolling Poll is able to estimate how many seats each party would have given those results. This paints a picture of what the next Parliament could look like, and who would hold the balance of power.

As well as party votes, Stuff’s Rolling Poll brings the latest on the preferred prime minister stakes.

If one of the major polling companies hasn’t released any poll in the past 45 days, then it will be excluded from Stuff’s Rolling Poll.

Why we report these results

Stuff’s Rolling Poll is being reported as we work to give the clearest and simplest possible insight of how the election could change the Government and Parliament.

We decided to use averaged results from selected major polling companies after consultation with leading political scientists and polling experts.