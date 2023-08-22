Gang member Harry Tam refutes Christopher Luxon's claims he would be in a 'coalition of chaos' with Labour, Greens and Te Pāti Māori

Former senior public servant Harry Tam says he does not have ambitions to become a politician, after National Party leader Christopher Luxon claimed Tam, who is a lifetime member of the Mongrel Mob, would be part of a “coalition of chaos” with Labour, Greens and Te Pāti Māori.

“We're going to have a stable National-led government that's going to focus on fixing the economy ... on the other side, you've got actually Labour, Te Pāti Māori, the Greens and Harry Tam and the gangs - that is a coalition of chaos.”

National has been targeting Tam since 2021 after the Government put $2.75 million towards the Kahukura​ rehabilitation programme over four years, which Tam was behind. A video also emerged of him encouraging the Hawke’s Bay chapter of the Mongrel Mob to vote – but not for National.

Tam said it wasn’t personal – and that he would vote for National if their policies worked. He said he had spent time around the Cabinet table with the previous National government as an official. But he felt it was extraordinary for Luxon to demonise him in this way.

Glenn Taylor/Stuff Harry Tam, a lifetime honorary member of the Mongrel Mob, says he does not want to become a politician. (File photo)

“They come out with these cheap shots but if you want to reduce crime and protect people, let's be hard on crime in the places where it’s going to count and be effective rather than just coming up with cheap legislation that doesn’t do anything and has made things much worse,” he said.

“National and ACT are [on] about being tough on crime, but then they have said nothing about protecting children who are the most vulnerable in this country. There are some serious issues – law and order for who? Safety, for who?”

National’s policies for boot camps for youth offenders would not work, he said. National and ACT were yet to talk about the “extreme” needs and difficult backgrounds offenders were coming from.

On top of this, the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State Care – which will release its final report next March – may shine more light on how gangs came into being, but this has also not been factored into political discussions, he added.

Nicola Willis, National’s deputy leader, said it was clear the Mongrel Mob were “endorsing the coalition of chaos” but would not be drawn on whether it was truthful to say Tam would be a part of the next government.

“The gangs have endorsed the parties of the left in this election campaign,” she said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it was “absolutely news to me” that he would go into coalition with the Mongrel Mob.

“I have no time for the gans. I think anyone who's been following along will know that I've got no time for the gains I think they're corrosive on New Zealand's society. And I think that claim is just completely outrageous.”