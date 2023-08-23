Parents decry 8-month wait for vape store crackdown

Parents desperate to keep their children away from toxic nicotine e-cigarettes amid a proliferation of new shops – many within walking distance of schools - are increasingly frustrated a crackdown on retailers is many months away.

Labour’s promise to cap vape shops at 600 and set up a licencing system if re-elected would require a law change, a process which takes about six months, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall confirmed. But first, it has to win the October 14 general election.

Meanwhile, National Party leader Christopher Luxon said he is still working on his party’s policy on vaping, although he supports the Government’s direction of travel.

This leaves parents with potentially eight or more months of new vape stores, many of which are setting up shop less than five minutes’ walk from schools. There are more than 1300 specialist vape stores open now and countless other dairies and petrol stations also sell the products.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch mother Anna Stewart found out that her son was buying vapes at a dairy even though he was underage. (File photo)

Anna Stewart, a spokesperson for Vape Free Kids in Christchurch – where a third of all vape stores are within 400 metres of a school - said parents were becoming increasingly desperate and disappointed with the lack of political leadership.

“It is a big problem and they are leaving it for the next government,” she said. “How on earth are schools and parents meant to deal with it by themselves?

“Parents are joining this group every day to say my 12-year-old, my 13-year-old is addicted.”

About 18.2% of year 10 pupils regularly used a vape in 2022, according to the Action for Smokefree 2025 campaign group. This was down from a peak of 20.2% the year before.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Ayesha Verrall says Labout is committed to ramping up policiesto curb youth vaping. (File photo)

On top of this, Verrall on Tuesday morning told reporters there were 2000 specialist vape shops across the country, while Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said there were 1200. The Health Advisory and Regulatory has it at 1378. Verrall later said she misspoke.

Stewart was disheartened politicians did not have a grasp on the fundamental aspects of the policy, and said they weren’t moving quickly enough.

New rules which stop new vape shops opening within 300m of school or marae will come into effect on September 21. But Verrall first announced the rules on June 6, and since then dozens more gained approval from the Ministry of Health to open near schools.

“They haven’t really shown any urgency even with the changes announces in June, they have only just started to figure out what that will look like and how it will embed them,” Stewart said.

Verrall said the Government did want to ramp up its policies to curb youth vaping, which is why Labour has made doing so part of its election manifesto.

“Enforcement is a key part of it. We have committed to giving an additional boost with funding of $2 million,” she added.