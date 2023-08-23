Michael Woodhouse takes shot at National's leadership, says he lost 'diversity' contest

Outgoing National MP Michael Woodhouse has made a public stab at his party, saying its line-up lacks the experience to form an effective Cabinet.

Woodhouse effectively resigned on Saturday, after receiving a list ranking he was unhappy with. In an interview with the Otago Daily Times, he said he’d been pushed down the list after losing “a contest between diversity and experience”.

In later interviews, Woodhouse denied he said he’d been demoted due to being a man, specifically. But he did say he thought the National Party’s pursuit of a more diverse caucus, alongside his own popularity issues in caucus, had cost him.

Woodhouse has been an MP of 15 years, serving as a minister in the John Key and Bill English Government.

He is a list MP for National, and returned to Parliament in 2020 with a high ranking – 12th on Judith Collins’ list. In Christopher Luxon’s Opposition, he held the role of shadow leader of the House.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Michael Woodhouse withdrew from National’s party list after being offered a ranking he considered unacceptable.

But when the National Party released its list on Saturday, Woodhouse was notably absent. A party’s list sets out who it wants to bring to Parliament.

“It was clear from the ranking offered that I was not part of the leadership’s thinking regarding ministerial positions,” Woodhouse said in a statement on Saturday.

Luxon, on Saturday, said Woodhouse’s decision to leave the list was a last-minute decision that afternoon after candidates were told their position. “He made it very clear to me,” Luxon said.

Woodhouse told the Otago Daily Times (ODT) Luxon tried to convince him to say. He said Luxon had effectively robbed him of the opportunity to deliver a valedictory speech by not giving him a heads-up that he was about to be demoted.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post National leader Christopher Luxon announcing the party list last Saturday.

“He did say ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’ and my reply was ‘It’s not me doing it, it’s you and the list-ranking committee’,” the National MP said.

During the interview he hit out at the “naivety” of National’s leadership, and said the party would struggle to find competent ministers from its current list.

"We have lost a lot of experience in the past six years,” he said.

"I don’t think much attention was paid to the skill set that would be required once we get over the line."

On Wednesday morning, Woodhouse told Newstalk ZB that Luxon the party apparatus had tried to celebrate the increased diversity of the list. He said he supported the aim to have a more representative caucus, but was critical of how the party had achieved this.

For one, when the National Party electorate committees chose MPs very few women or people of colour were selected in winnable seats.

“There’s also a challenge in the fact that the party vote really hasn’t moved over the past year,” Woodhouse said.

He thought ACT would be gaining seats at the election, at the expense of National.

“So that’s been a problem for the party, I think, in trying to get diversity in a static number of likely seats,” Woodhouse said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Michael Woodhouse has been an MP since 2008.

“There has been a tendency for people who are more traditionally conservative, or right wing, to see their natural home in ACT.

“That’s always a difficulty for an Opposition party trying to claim the centre. The risk is that they leave their respective flanks exposed, and those minor parties can get a higher share of the party vote.”

Woodhouse hasn’t said what position he was offered, but in the interview with ODT said the number meant he probably had no better than a 45% chance of getting back into Parliament.

During an interview with TVNZ, Luxon said there were 31 people on the list ranking committee.

"The list rankings, just so we're clear, is all about the team that we want to take into the election,” he said.