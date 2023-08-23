Todd Muller: The man who could have been prime minister

Todd Muller says it is time for him to leave politics.

There are some in the National Party who still resent him. Todd Muller, the Bay of Plenty MP, became a key protagonist in the party’s 2020 leadership coup.

Muller, with backers in caucus which included Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop, put himself forward to save the party which looked headed for a crushing defeat under then leader Simon Bridges in late May 2020.

But in mid-July, after 53 days in the job and months out from the general election, he suffered a self-described mental breakdown, and quit as leader via an early morning press release.

Judith Collins became National leader, lost badly to Labour, and the divisive saga helped keep National in the political doldrums before its recent re-ascension under Christopher Luxon.

Since then, Muller had a stint as National’s agricultural spokesperson – one of its most coveted positions – but his political career has been winding down.

Projecting physical and mental vitality has long been a touchstone of political leadership and despite more politicians around the world disclosing their mental health issues when leaving politics, few – if any – have charted a pathway back from a breakdown in office.

His time in politics ends next week, when the House rises before the election, bookending a career during which many in National thought he would one day be prime minister.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Todd Muller will end his political career next week. (File photo)

Sitting in his third-floor office for an interview with Stuff, Muller is bright and cheerful despite talking about his stint as leader, the shortest in the party’s history. He said it was a career highlight – despite it sparking his public unravelling.

“[The] National Party is one of the great parties of New Zealand and to be afforded the support of your caucus to lead that party 100 days out from election, was a huge thrill. I didn't stay though for that long.”

Muller has talked frankly and at length about the end of that 53-day period, an unusual step for a politician. Years on, and the anguish has left his face. But he has no more clarity on exactly made his situation unbearable. He had held high-stress roles before, at Zespri and Fonterra, and had wanted to be a politician since he was a child. He had been an MP since 2014, so knew the stakes were high.

He still goes over “circular and almost pointless” counterfactual thinking, wondering what he could’ve done differently.

“You can't change the fact that you're only there for 50 days or something and had a mental breakdown. You just got to move on and learn from it.”

STUFF The former National Party leader speaks about the mental turmoil that cost him a job he'd coveted. (Interview first published in March, 2021)

But he doesn’t blame anyone, or any single thing: not the culture at Parliament, nor tough questions from the media, nor wayward MPs.

“Yes, it's robust. But it is robust. I knew it was robust, because I had challenged and defeated a certain leader. So you know, in no way do I hold the view that I was treated poorly,” he said.

“I was put under pressure. Those who, you know, were on the other side within the National Party would shake the same accusation back to me. This was a robust, brutal, internal debate within the National Party as to who best should lead it, and so I don't put any of that in the mix as part of the reasons why ... I still really don't know why.”

We speak just days after Kiri Allan, the former Justice Minister, allegedly crashed her car and resisted arrest while under the influence of alcohol. She has been charged with careless driving and refusing to accompany a police officer. Allan spoke publicly and candidly about her struggles with her mental health before the incident, and the pair have known each other for years.

Her struggles brought back memories of his own, and it had been a hard week, he said.

His experience could’ve sparked a paradigm shift in politics and mental health, but – instead – he is looking forward to a new life outside of politics, but still in public service. He is also looking forward to being more of a full-time dad to his three children, aged in their mid-to-late teens.

His other career highlight were his efforts on the Zero Carbon Act. He worked closely with Green Party co-leader James Shaw on the legislation, who he considers a friend, despite the two having very different politics.

“We basically met every week for four months, poring through and creating a framework, which is the Climate Change Commission, that adds obviously independent advice to successive governments ... That was a true bipartisan effort,” he said.

First, however, he is hoping for a long and sunny summer break at home with his family.

“It's been it's been a fantastic ride, and a part of ride is knowing when it's time to get off.”