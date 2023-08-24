David Seymour thinks it could be funny if people joke about blowing up ACT Party

ACT leader David Seymour has faced criticism from all sides of Parliament after joking about his "fantasy" of Guy Fawkes visiting the Ministry for Pacific Peoples.

ACT leader David Seymour has faced criticism from all sides of politics after he joked about his “fantasy” of sending notorious 16th century terrorist Guy Fawkes into the Ministry for Pacific Peoples.

Seymour told Stuff on Friday he does not resile from the comment because to do so would be to give currency to the idea he was being serious.

He even thinks it could be funny if people started joking about blowing up an ACT Party conference​.

Seymour said the comedic value of such a joke “would depend on the circumstances”.

“If there was something else around it, and they clearly weren't taking it seriously, then yeah, I would find that amusing. It would depend on the circumstances,” he told Stuff.

But Seymour has, twice over the past few years, complained about others using violent language in political jokes and theatre.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour is under fire for a Guy Fawkes comment.

In July last year, Seymour demanded an apology from Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi who had joked about poisoning Seymour with karaka berries.

At the time, Seymour said the excuse of it being “a joke” wasn’t good enough.

“I'm genuinely concerned that the next step is that some slightly more radical person doesn't think it's a joke,” he said.

As debate swirled about a $40,000 leaving function hosted by the Ministry of Pacific Peoples, two men entered the ministry and allegedly harassed staff. The incident, which police were called to, happened before Seymour’s Guy Fawkes’ comment.

Seymour, in March, also launched a public campaign against the work of Christchurch poet Tusiata Avia.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi was once criticised for his comments about David Seymour and karaka berries.

Avia’s Auckland Arts Festival show and award-winning poetry compilation, The Savage Coloniser, used expletive language to communicate the impact of colonisation.

Seymour, in a media release, called the work “incitement to racially motivated violence”.

He went on to criticise the Media Council, a private organisation, which did not uphold a complaint about a Sunday Magazine feature about Avia. A group of people complained that the article, which featured excerpts of Avia’s poetry, was racist against white people.

At the time, Creative NZ boss Stephen Wainwright argued the poems were “the work of the imagination” and “not a literal call to carry out violence”.

But Seymour said Creative NZ should “denounce” the work, withdraw funding from Avia, and accused the Media Council of applying a “double standard”.

“If a Pakeha (sic) poet used such ‘artistic devices’ about another ethnic group, they would not be feted by the media, funded by the taxpayer, or published; they’d be cancelled,” Seymour said.

Seymour faced repeated criticism this week from all sides of Parliament over his Guy Fawkes joke.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has criticised ACT’s David Seymour for the Guy Fawkes comment.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Seymour should be “ashamed of himself”. During question time, Hipkins said: “I don't believe that making jokes about blowing people up is a particularly funny or responsible thing for political leaders to do.”

National’s Nicola Willis moved to distance the party from Seymour, while Christopher Luxon said he supported the Ministry for Pacific Peoples.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer accused Seymour of spreading “divisive rhetoric”, characterising the comment as “hate speech”.

Green co-leader James Shaw said the comment was “dangerous”.

“Even when we claim we are making a joke, our words can cause serious harm. Elected representatives have a particular responsibility to understand this,” he said, in a statement.