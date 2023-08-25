'It is serious': National's Waikato MP Tim van de Molen found to have threatened Labour MP

National MP Tim van de Molen apologises for behaviour towards Labour MP Shanan Halbert, but says he won't resign from Parliament.

Having spent months criticising Labour’s “personnel issues”, National leader Christopher Luxon has had to front up to an extraordinary charge against one of his own. For the first time in years, an MP has been found in contempt of Parliament.

The charge is laid against Waikato MP Tim van de Molen, after he was found to have threatened and intimidated a Labour MP. He will face “censure”, effectively a public telling off in the House of Parliament, next week.

Van de Molen will continue in the National Party, although he was stripped of his portfolios after Parliament's Privileges Committee published its findings on Thursday afternoon.

The Privileges Committee, a cross-party group which judges the conduct of those in Parliament, has been busy in recent months. It’s seen two senior Labour figures, Michael Wood and Jan Tinettii, plus ACT’s Simon Court.

Not only did Luxon have to face questions over the charge against his MP, but on Thursday the culture of his caucus and his leadership also came under the spotlight.

Luxon acknowledged it was “serious misconduct”, but said there was a path forward for van de Molen as an MP. With that said, Luxon made the promise that van de Molen would not be a minister if National wins October’s election.

Van de Molen gave no excuses for his behaviour but said he was not aware of the impact he had on Shanan Halbert, the Labour MP for Northcote, until he read the report. However, he had had a difficult past year, he said, breaking his neck, back and both arms in a chainsaw accident, and following his sister’s death in a farm accident.

He said he fully accepted the Privileges Committee finding and apologised to Halbert, staff, and others involved.

Labour MP Rachel Boyack and Halbert, said they made multiple attempts for van de Molen or National’s whips to apologise before formally complaining.

National confirmed there was an email between senior whips Chris Penk and Labour’s Tangi Utikere about the incident.

The Privileges Committee report also said there was a meeting of the Transport Committee, which is where van de Molen threatened Halbert, to discuss the incident.

Three members of Parliament staff considered calling security during the incident. The report said van de Molen lent over Halbert, said “stand up mate”, and then stopped him leaving the room.

Luxon disputed Labour’s claims the party had repeatedly tried to resolve the issue before requesting that the Privileges Committee become involved.

The first he had heard of it, he said, was when Boyack copied him in to her email complaint to the committee about van de Molen.

While National said it wasn’t clear how serious the allegations against van de Molen were, and so it wasn’t raised with Luxon, on the committee, alongside van de Molen, is National’s Simeon Brown – a senior figure in the party.

Halbert said National’s junior whip, Maureen Pugh, was also aware of the issue.

It is a serious blow for Luxon’s rebranding exercise of the party, and the second serious scandal involving bullying he has had to weather. It is a distraction from the cost of living, health and education issues his MPs have been prosecuting.

Otago University law professor Andrew Geddis said being censured was symbolic, but serious.

“In practical terms it has no consequences beyond the fact that the house has expressed its condemnation.”