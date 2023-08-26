Tim van de Molen: The anatomy of a complaint

National MP Tim van de Molen apologises for behaviour towards Labour MP Shanan Halbert, but says he won't resign from Parliament.

ANALYSIS: No one is disputing the facts – or the seriousness of the incident – which led to the privileges committee finding National MP Tim van de Molen in contempt of Parliament.

On the morning of June 23, at the end of the transport and infrastructure select committee, van de Molen behaved threateningly towards Labour MP Shanan Halbert, who is the committee chair.

Three staff members considered the need to call security and Halbert later felt so shaken up he did not report to the House for his duty as whip.

Over the month of August, the privileges committee – a cross-party body which acts as a tribunal – considered whether van de Molen was in contempt of Parliament for behaving threateningly towards Halbert, which stopped him fulfilling his duties, and found he had.

It released its report on Thursday and, as a result, National Party leader Christopher Luxon stripped him of his portfolios. Van de Molen apologised – in person and publicly – to Halbert, who has accepted the apology and said he wants to move on.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Tim van de Molen apologises for the Select Committee meeting incident with Shanan Halbert.

But some in Parliament are questioning whether Labour has used the incident for political advantage, having raised it with National – who felt it was resolved – at another meeting of that select committee before Labour’s Rachel Boyack, who was at the incident, complained to the Speaker of the House.

Email correspondence between National’s Whip Chris Penk and Labour Whip Tangi Utikere over the July recess – seen by Stuff - does not appear to suggest it would be taken up again.

Penk doesn’t believe Labour was politicking the issue, but disagrees with Labour assertions he didn’t take it seriously and didn’t acknowledge there was an incident.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Penk, pictured in the House with National Party leader Chris Luxon felt the issue was resolved. (File photo)

“I did acknowledge there was an incident and that Tim said he should have handled it in a different way,” he said. “I would say I am surprised at the life breathed back into the issue.”

Penk said Utikere first gave him a heads-up about the incident the morning it occurred, and confirmed he would write to him about it. Penk then sat in for the second part of that meeting, to make sure nothing untoward happened. Van de Molen and Halbert both said Halbert appeared to be easier at this point and was not seriously effected by the events of the morning.

Penk received Utikere’s letter, in which he said Halbert made clear he was keen to resolve the issue without any public attention.

Penk wrote back to Utikere, with van de Molen’s response which said he recollected the events differently, but that he should have handled it differently.

“I was under the impression it had been resolved,” Penk said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Tangi Utikere says if he was Penk, he would have raised the issue with his senior party leadership. (File photo)

Utikere said he put that response to Halbert, and that was the end of his involvement.

Boyack said she raised the issue again on July 20 at the transport and infrastructure select committee, although this was a private discussion and there is no record of what was said. She claimed van de Molen still didn’t apologise to Halbert.

The next day, which was a Friday, she said wrote to van de Molen asking him to apologise to Halbert, the committee, the clerk staff and committee staff, but she did not hear back.

The following Tuesday, on July 25, she complained to the Speaker of the House, Adrian Rurawhe, who then referred it to the privileges committee, copying in Luxon.

Utikere completely rejected the idea National could have believed the issue was resolved from his correspondence with Penk and added – if he was in Penk’s – situation, he would have made sure his party leadership was aware of the issue.

Van de Molen held a media conference on Thursday, where he gave no excuses for his behaviour. He said he didn’t know that he had had such an impact on Halbert until he read the report.

As well as this, he had had a difficult past year, he said, breaking his neck, back and both arms in a chainsaw accident, and following his sister’s death in a farm accident.

On Tuesday, he will be one of few MPs in Parliament’s history – and the only since 2008 – who to be censured, a formal public sanction. Winston Peters was the last to be censured, for misleading Parliament.