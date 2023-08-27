Labour rules out working with NZ First leader Winston Peters and ACT Party

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has ruled out doing a deal with Winston Peters and NZ First after the election.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins says New Zealand First has become a party "more interested in toilets than issues that matter most to New Zealanders".

In an announcement from Parliament, Hipkins took aim at the opposition, labelling it the “Coalition of Fear”.

“The National, ACT, New Zealand First coalition of cuts, chaos and confusion hold a compilation of views I think would alienate large sections of our society,” he said.

Hipkins accused National of having MPs and candidates wanting to “roll back women’s rights”. Its leader Christopher Luxon had ruled out any changes to the current abortion policy.

Hipkins also went after ACT during the announcement.

“David Seymour has also made chilling comments about our Pasifika communities, and claimed those to simply be a joke. I don’t think it’s a laughing matter,” Hipkins said, referring to Seymour telling Newstalk ZB that in his “fantasy we’d send a guy called Guy Fawkes, and it’d all be over” at the Ministry for Pacific Peoples.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Labour leader Chris Hipkins has ruled out working with Winston Peters and NZ First after the election.

Seymour told Stuff on Friday he does not resile from the comment because to do so would be to give currency to the idea he was being serious.

In response to Hipkins’ speech, Seymour said that “Labour is resorting to a desperate campaign of fear because his Government has no record to run on, and New Zealanders know it”.

“Unfortunately for Hipkins, his campaign of fear won’t work. People know that New Zealand faces real problems. They are not looking for someone to fight, argue and try to keep things the same. They are looking for real change.”

NZ First leader Winston Peters had been saying since 2022 that he would not work with the current Labour Party and in July tweeted: “New Zealand First will not be forming a government with the Labour Party. Period.”

During a meeting this afternoon in New Plymouth, Peters reiterated this stance and described Labour as a cabel that pandered to the woke.

Hipkins accused Peters of “seeking to make trans people the enemy in this campaign”.

”None of them deserve the kind of abuse that is being directed their way, stoked up by politicians who should know better.”

Asked on Sunday what Labour’s policies were on promoting women’s and trans rights, Hipkins said he was “not announcing our policies today, there’ll be plenty of time for that during the campaign”.

“Obviously, when it comes to our rainbow communities, we want to ensure that New Zealand is an inclusive place that respects people for who they are.”